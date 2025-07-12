Was Dennis Quaid's daughter Joe working at Texas camp during deadly floods? Actor gives shocking update

Dennis Quaid informed in a stunning update that his daughter Zoe,17, was working as a camp counselor in Texas during the disastrous flash floods that claimed the lives at least 120 people and left several others missing. Dennis Quaid gave update about his daughter Joe(AP)

Speaking to Fox News on Friday, Quaid said that Zoe's camp is located many miles north of Kerrville, Texas, which was affected by the surge in the water levels of Guadalupe River.

He called the Hill County of Texas “a magical place” for kids camping there. “It’s a cherished memory you carry with you all your life. My daughter was actually a few miles away from [Camp] Mystic, further north. Thankfully, their camp was OK.”

Dennis Quaid recalls Texas flood night

Quaid further said that he attempted to contact his daughter the night before the floods started but did not immediately receive a response.

After the floods, at least 27 kids as well as staff members perished at Camp Mystic, a summer camp for girls on the Guadalupe River.

“I heard about this as I was going to bed that night,” he stated, as per UK Independent. “And I tried to call her because I knew she was up there. I knew it wasn't near where the floods were, but I wasn't able to talk to her till the next day.”

He acknowledged that the night he waited for Zoe to phone him back, he “didn't really get a lot of sleep.” His daughter is "relatively safe up there," just like other people at her camp.

Dennis Quaid condoles Kansas City Chiefs' family member demise

Quaid expressed his sympathies to his pal, Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, who lost his family member Janie Hunt,9, in the Texas floods.

“I can't imagine how that would … how devastating that would be. You think of those kids that night, and it just chills my heart. Do a lot of praying because there's a lot of people that need to be prayed for,” he said.

Kerr County is still at the epicenter of Texas floods. Along an eight-mile stretch of the Guadalupe River, crews are sifting through piles of debris and frequently discover cars and recreational vehicles buried in the rubble. According to Fredericksburg fire chief Lynn Bizzell, search and rescue operations are anticipated to go for a few weeks.