Washington DC shooting leaves 2 dead and 5 injured; police ‘searching for single gunman’

Two people have been killed and five others injured in a shooting in Washington DC early Sunday. The shooting tool place around 3 am on Sunday morning near the intersection of 7th and P Street Northwest.(AP )

Police were looking for a single gunman after the seven people were shot around 3 a.m. in the Shaw neighborhood of Washington. The five people who were injured were all taken to local hospitals, said Jeffrey Carroll, the executive assistant chief of the Metropolitan Police Department. All of the victims are adults, he said.

Police did not immediately provide details of the circumstances surrounding the shooting or the conditions of those injured.

The District of Columbia is struggling with a sharp increase in violent crime, which went up 39% in 2023. The increase was largely fueled by a 35% rise in homicides and growth in carjackings, which nearly doubled. Police Chief Pamela Smith has pushed lawmakers to pass legislation that would strengthen penalties for gun offenses in the nation's capital.

Suspect held in Indianapolis bar shooting that killed 1 person and injured 5

Police in Indianapolis arrested a suspect in connection with an early morning shooting at a bar that killed one person and injured five others Saturday, police said.

Nicholas Fulk, 25, was arrested on a preliminary charge of murder hours after the shooting at Landsharks on Broad Ripple Avenue around 1:30 a.m., police said.

“Detectives used technology, including public and private safety cameras, B-link cameras, automatic license plate readers and some good old-fashioned police work to track down the suspect,” Indianapolis Metro Police Department Chief Christopher Bailey said in a statement posted on social media Saturday.

Police previously said five victims were transported by emergency responders to area hospitals and the sixth went to a hospital on their own after the shooting.

Bailey used the statement announcing the arrest to stress the importance of businesses working with police to implement an existing safe plan for the area.

“However, the responsibility to provide a safe experience inside these businesses relies on the individual managers and operators," Bailey said. He noted the majority of establishments in the Broad Ripple area adhere to community standards, but “some do not and should be held accountable.”

“It is also important to stress personal responsibility and who is truly to blame for this cowardly shooting — the suspect," Bailey said. "He made a choice to pull the trigger, killing one of our neighbors, injuring five others, and traumatizing many more.”