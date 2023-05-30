Jewel's unique rendition of National Anthem at Indianapolis 500 sparks buzz among fans

IndyCar fans eagerly tuned in to witness the exhilarating Indianapolis 500 at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Jewel's performance of National Anthem raises eyebrows at Indianapolis 500. (Image Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)( Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

With Alex Palou leading the pack from the pole position and formidable contenders like Pato O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist vying for victory, anticipation filled the air. But, the pre-race ceremonies left fans a bit perplexed.

Pop and country music sensation Jewel took center stage to perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the packed crowd at the hallowed racetrack. While her rendition had a unique twist, it left some fans scratching their heads.

Having been announced as the anthem singer earlier in the month, Jewel's performance marked a significant moment in the storied history of the Indianapolis 500.

In a news release on May 19, J. Douglas Boles, president of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway stated, “The singing of the national anthem before the Indy 500 green flag is a signature and iconic moment at the Racing Capital of the World.”

"The singing of the national anthem before the Indy 500 green flag is a signature and iconic moment at the Racing Capital of the World," said Boles. "For over a century, we've gathered at IMS to salute our nation's military heroes, and the national anthem performance is a tradition that reminds us all of their sacrifice and bravery. Jewel's rendition will be a memorable and moving experience for fans at the track and watching from home on NBC."

As the race commenced, Palou, starting from the pole position, held high expectations as he sat atop at the points table. While, Marcus Ericsson, the reigning champion, aimed to defend his title against a fiercely competitive field of drivers.

While the on-track action was set to captivate audiences, it was Jewel's unconventional interpretation of the national anthem that generated a buzz.

Fans took to social media to express their mixed reactions, with some applauding her artistic expression, while others found themselves perplexed by the departure from the traditional rendition.

The country singer for her distinctive style, brought her unique vocal to the cherished national anthem. But her performance raised twisted eyebrows, it sparked a dialogue about the role of artistic interpretation in a widely recognized patriotic symbol.

The Indianapolis 500 has long been an event steeped in tradition, and the national anthem holds a special place in the hearts of fans, serving as a poignant tribute to the nation's military heroes. While Jewel's rendition may have divided opinions, it served as a reminder of the race's historical significance and the enduring spirit of the event.