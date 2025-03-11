Menu Explore
Washington Dulles International Airport on red alert after passenger imports lethal disease

ByShweta Kukreti
Mar 11, 2025 12:15 AM IST

Washington Dulles International Airport has been put on a red alert, with experts issuing warning to the passengers about potential measles outbreak.

Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia has been put on a red alert, with health experts issuing warning to the passengers about potential measles outbreak.

Washington Dulles International Airport's warning comes after the extremely contagious respiratory infection was detected in a traveler arriving on an overseas flight, Daily Mail reported.(Bloomberg)
Washington Dulles International Airport's warning comes after the extremely contagious respiratory infection was detected in a traveler arriving on an overseas flight, Daily Mail reported.(Bloomberg)

The warning comes after the extremely contagious respiratory infection was detected in a traveler arriving on an overseas flight, Daily Mail reported.

Washington Dulles International Airport: Advisories and alerts

The passengers, who were in the baggage claim area of Terminal A at Washington Dulles on March 5 between the hours of 4 and 9 pm, have been alerted that they may be at high risk of contracting the virus.

Meanwhile, officials advised the patients, who visited the pediatric emergency department at Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center in Maryland on March 7, to look out for symptoms.

According to Daily Mail, 3 cases of measles have been reported at US international airports in less than two weeks. The two other airports which saw the arrival of infected passengers include Los Angeles and JFK in New York.

It has been recommended that travelers who are concerned that they may have encountered the patient at Washington Dulles verify whether they have received a measles vaccination.

Experts caution that declining vaccination rates make the US susceptible to measles outbreaks at the moment.

Following the tragic passing of an unvaccinated toddler in West Texas, the US reported its killing from measles in ten years. The sickness is also believed to have claimed the life of a second sufferer in New Mexico.

Also Read: Trump warns government ‘shutdown is possible’ as Republicans unveil six-month stopgap spending bill

Know about measles symptoms

Measles can spread through the air when an infected individual breathes, coughs, or sneezes, or it can be contracted directly from infectious droplets.

The disease results in ear infections, high temperature, and small white spots within the mouth as well as flat red patches on the neck, trunk, arms, legs, and feet.

In severe situations, measles can result in pneumonia, brain swelling, and even death.

Measles initially displays cold-like symptoms like fever, coughing, and a runny or plugged nose.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
