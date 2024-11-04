Watch cameraman fact-check Trump during a live rally over empty seats

As Donald Trump took the stage in Greensboro, North Carolina, declaring his rallies the “biggest in history” with “absolutely no empty seats,” a savvy cameraman decided it was time for a little on-the-spot fact-checking. With a swift camera pan, the operator flipped the script on Trump’s boasts, revealing a reality that described a different story. Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Macon, Georgia U.S., November 3, 2024. REUTERS/Megan Varner(REUTERS)

It seems the former president’s “Trump will fix it” sign couldn’t fix the glaring gaps in the audience. Even the Kamala Harris and Tim Walz campaign couldn’t resist joining the fun, sharing a side-by-side comparison in an X post.

Trump ‘no empty seats’ claims get instant FactCheck

At the rally, Trump confidently declared, “We have had the biggest rallies in history, and every rally is full. There are no empty seats.” This line has become a familiar refrain for him and his campaign, who often brush off claims that attendees leave his events early. “You do not have any seats that are empty. You didn’t have anything,” he repeated for emphasis.

Also read: Elon Musk’s friend Katy Perry to rally for Harris, joining Gaga after receiving a Tesla Cybertruck delivery

Just as the crowd started applauding his boastful claims, the camera swung around to show a surprising reality: a series of empty seats. The cameraman from NTD.com zoomed in on the vacant sections, capturing the moment when people were seen heading for the exits, leaving netizens wondering if they were just stretching their legs or calling it a night.

The Trump clan boasted about a packed MSG rally earlier, claiming the crowd was so overwhelming that the venue had to close its doors, leaving people hanging out in nearby clubs to watch Trump speak. The event was headlined by Melania Trump, with appearances from Elon Musk, Tucker Carlson, and others.

Kamala Harris-Tim Walz campaign pokes fun

The Republican nominee's fascination with crowd size has landed him squarely in meme territory, often comparing his attendance numbers with those of his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris. While netizens love to poke fun, Trump remains steadfast, never shying away from doubling down on his claims on his Truth Social.

Also read: How Kamala Harris's ‘protective instincts’ saved the life of a friend seeking shelter from abuse

This time, however, the Harris-Walz campaign decided to take a playful jab. Their X account cleverly posted a side-by-side of Trump’s grandiose statements and a photo showing those conspicuously empty seats, noting, “He is speaking to multiple sections that are entirely empty.”

In addition to the cameraman, News Nation reporter Libbey Dean also captured numerous empty seats in a post on her X (formerly Twitter) account, highlighting areas that Trump could likely see from where he stood while delivering the speech.

Earlier, CNN debunked a claim made by Trump in which he boasted about having “101,000 people” at his campaign rally in Pennsylvania earlier this month. This marked his first return to the same Butler site where he was shot back in July and escaped an assassination attempt.

KDKA, a news station in Pittsburgh and a CNN affiliate, mentioned the Secret Service estimated the crowd at 24,000 attendees. Meanwhile, during his speech at the rally—more than three hours before Trump took the stage—Blair County, Pennsylvania, sheriff James Ott, a Trump supporter, claimed he was looking out at “21,000-plus people.”