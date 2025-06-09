Waymo cars set on fire in LA as 500 Marines ‘prepared to deploy’ amid riots

Several Waymo self-driving taxis were set on fire and destroyed by protesters in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday. The incident occurred as US Northern Command announced that approximately 500 active-duty Marines are on “prepared to deploy” status in response to the ongoing unrest. The troops would be deployed from the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California. Two Waymo taxis burn near the metropolitan detention center of downtown Los Angeles, Sunday, June 8, 2025, following last night's immigration raid protest. (AP)

US Northern Command's full statement -

"By direction of Secretary of Defense and in coordination with U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM), approximately 2,000 California Army National Guard soldiers have been placed under federal command and control in a Title 10 status to support the protection of federal personnel and federal property in the greater Los Angeles area.

As USNORTHCOM's land component command, U.S. Army North stood up Task Force 51, with a two-star general, as the ground command and control element over the Title 10 forces. At this time, there are approximately 300 members of the California Army National Guard's 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team deployed at the following locations in the greater Los Angeles area: Los Angeles, Paramount, and Compton, California.

Additionally, approximately 500 Marines from 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines at Twentynine Palms, California, are in a prepared to deploy status should they be necessary to augment and support the DoD's protection of federal property and personnel efforts. USNORTHCOM will provide more information as units are identified and deployed."