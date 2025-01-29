Wendy's unveils new Girl Scouts cookies Thin Mint Frosty, here's what to know

Good news for Girl Scouts cookies fans! Wendy's has unveiled its newest Frosty flavour inspired by the iconic Thin Mints. On Monday, the fast-food chain announced that the Thin Mints Frosty, which combines the two “iconic fan favourite” delicacies, will be available starting next month, USA Today reported. Wendy's is teaming up with Girl Scouts for a new Thin Mints Frosty(Wendy's)

Wendy's x Girl Scouts: The Thin Mints Frosty

“Plus, everyone knows Thin Mints are extra delicious when frozen (Girl Scout’s Honor), so Wendy’s is giving you another delicious way to experience the frozen flavor a Girl Scouts best-seller!” the company said in a news release, per the outlet. “Each bite pairs minty-chocolatey, crumbly, cookie butter texture with the cool, creamy Frosty,” it added.

Wendy's newest Frosty, the Thin Mints, will be launched nationwide on Friday, February 21. Customers will be able to choose from either vanilla or chocolate Frosty featuring a Thin Mints-inspired swirl. Notably, popular food blogger Snackolator announced the Wendy's and Girl Scouts collaboration weeks ago.

Snackolator's Instagram post included a visual representation of the upcoming sweet treat along with a caption that read, “I'm crying tears of Thin Mints joy right now because Wendy's is bringing one of the best looking Frosty flavors ever in February!” Netizens echoed similar sentiments as they flocked to the comment section, with one saying, “OMGGGGG finally, america gets something good lol.”

Wendy's collaboration with Girls Scout comes just weeks after the cookie season began. On January 7, the Girl Scouts of the USA announced the launch of the cookie season with its 2025 lineup, which includes the flavours: Adventurefuls, Caramel Chocolate Chip, Caramel deLites/Samoas, Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwich, Girl Scout S'mores, Lemonades, Lemon-Ups, Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs, Thin Mints, Toast-Yay!, Toffee-tastic, and Trefoils.