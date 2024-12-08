What are ‘Fantasy Flights’? United Airlines offers free trips to North Pole; Here's why

United Airlines, a US-based airline, is bringing Christmas pleasure to underprivileged kids by providing free “Fantasy flights” to the “North Pole” in a bid to see Santa Claus. Thirteen cities, including Los Angeles, London, and Tokyo, will be the departure points for the flights. Lena Wong, a United customer service representative who organised this year's event and has participated in Hawaii's Fantasy Flights since 2017, stated that there are a lot of young children who have never been on a flight.

On Saturday, December 7, one of the first “Fantasy Flights” departed Honolulu, bringing joy to those in need. “Santa has invited us to Christmas Island and all his elves are waiting there on the ground for us,” Flight 3894's pilot declared over the emergency communication system.

What all you need to knwo about ‘Fantasy flights’

Families who lost a loved one to active service or who have kids with cancer are taken on a brief journey that circles back and lands exactly where they began. However, as soon as the passengers exit, kids are taken to Santa's hometown, the “North Pole” - a fantastical winter wonderland designed by United airport staff and neighborhood volunteers who “transform an average airport gate or maintenance hangar into a sea of twinkling lights, sparkling Christmas trees, and Santa himself – along with his elves.”

“We've stocked up on de-icing fluid to fly from even more cities. United is honoured to uplift children and their families through the joy of the holiday season. Making the North Pole closer than ever is one of the many ways we can show support for the communities where we live, work and fly,” stated United's Executive Vice President of Human Resources Kate Gebo, USA Today reported.

The trips were organised in collaboration with nearby hospitals and nonprofit organizations, who assisted in identifying the families.

Lena Wong, a United customer service representative who organised this year's event and has participated in Hawaii's Fantasy Flights since 2017, stated that there are a lot of young children who have never been on a flight.

“They're so amazed with the ride, and then especially coming here, I think some of them think that they're actually gone to like Christmas. So many of the kids we impact, it's amazing, they're so strong.”

For the Fantasy Flight, about 125 kids and their adult companions reached the Honolulu International Airport. Initially, they assembled at the check-in desk to obtain an original printed ticket with the airport code JOY, headed for the North Pole, as well as a unique “passport photo.” Characters in costumes, such as Mickey and Minnie Mouse and Disney princesses, greeted them.

A look at flight schedule:

Honolulu (HNL) December 5

Washington-Dulles (IAD) December 7

Houston Bush (IAH) December 7

Los Angeles (LAX) December 7

London (LHR) December 7

Chicago-O'Hare (ORD) December 7

San Francisco (SFO) December 7

Tokyo (NRT) December 8

Cleveland (CLE) December 10

Fort Lauderdale (FLL) December 10

Guam (GUM) December 13

Denver (DEN) December 14

Newark (EWR) December 14

Internet reacts

Social media users praised United Airlines' action, calling it a touching gesture that would have a significant impact on the children.

“Christmas is the season of miracles. Good on United to bring cheer to these kids,” one user wrote.

“What a wonderful experience for these children & families...ENJOY!” another added.