What did Trump tell Gaetz? The phone call that ended his AG hopes: ‘These senators aren’t…’

Matt Gaetz’s dream of becoming Donald Trump’s attorney general came crashing down after a blunt phone call. Hours before Gaetz announced he was stepping aside, he reportedly had a brief talk with the president-elect who told him the cold, hard truth: he didn’t have enough Senate votes to move forward. With a storm of severe allegations surrounding him and key Republican support slipping away, the former Florida congressman was left with no choice other than to quit. This combination of pictures shows US President-elect Donald Trump and US Representative Matt Gaetz (R), Republican of Florida, (AFP)

Inside Trump’s call to Matt Gatez ahead of withdrawal

Donald Trump wrapped up his cabinet selections on November 24 by naming longtime ally Brooke Rollins as Secretary of Agriculture. The announcement, made late Saturday afternoon, marked the final addition to Trump’s roster, with Rollins—head of the America First Policy Institute taking a key role in the lineup.

However, just a day earlier, the president-elect faced a major setback when Matt Gaetz announced his withdrawal after being considered for the attorney general post. While Trump quickly replaced him with longtime ally Pam Bondi, CNN reports that the withdrawal was triggered by a phone call between the two, which took place shortly before the announcement.

“You don’t have the votes,” Trump reportedly told Gatez according to an insider who spoke to Bulwark. “These senators aren’t moving,” he added.

“The writing was on the wall. Gaetz fell on his sword,” another source shared, adding that Gaetz recognised the uphill battle he was facing. The insider noted that he admitted to having four to six Republican votes against him—more than he could afford to lose. Matt Gaetz had repeatedly promised his peers that he would keep pushing for the position of Attorney General as long as Donald Trump didn't see it as a hindrance.

The decision however was not made in haste and came after a string of talks between Trump and the ex-Florida congressman, which also involved numerous calls to key legislators. Ohio Senator JD Vance soon to take the Vice President seat, was also involved in the conversation, trying to persuade members of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

What are the allegations against Matt Gatez?

Matt Gaetz, a staunch Trump ally, faced multiple scandals over the years, but his recent cabinet bid for attorney general hit a major roadblock as new details about an ongoing House Ethics Committee investigation emerged. This follows, two women testifying before the committee, claiming that Gaetz paid them for sex, which his lawyer denied. Additionally, he is also accused of being involved with a minor.

While the Justice Department chose not to charge Gaetz over sex trafficking allegations last year, the investigation by the Ethics Committee continued until Gaetz resigned from Congress.

His resignation ended the probe but only brought more attention to the case. The women allege they were introduced to Gaetz in 2017 and attended multiple events with him surrounded by illegal drugs. They testified that Gaetz paid them for sex via Venmo and PayPal. One woman also claimed to have seen Gaetz with a minor at a party in 2017, although she said he appeared unaware of her age. The lawyer of the women said, "They are grateful for the opportunity to move forward with their lives. They are hoping that this brings final closure for all the parties involved.”