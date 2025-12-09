Search
Tue, Dec 09, 2025
Plantation shooting: ‘Precautionary’ lockdown lifted at Plantation Middle School; one injured

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Dec 09, 2025 02:36 am IST

Plantation Middle School in Florida was placed on a precautionary lockdown Monday afternoon, but police confirmed on X that the lockdown has now been lifted.

The Plantation Middle School on West Sunrise Boulevard in Plantation, Florida - a part of Plantation High School, was put on a "precautionary lockdown" Monday afternoon, the Plantation Police said. The lockdown has now been lifted, the police confirmed on X.

Representational.(Unsplash)
The Plantation Police Department confirmed on X that they responded to a shooting on Northwest 70th Avenue and Northwest 16th Street. One person was injured and has been taken to the hospital, the police said, adding that the lockdown was a precautionary measure implemented to secure the students at Plantation Middle School.

In a later update, Plantation PD confirmed that the scene is now clear and the lockdown has now been lifted, as of 3:38 p.m. local time. There is no further danger to Plantation Middle School.

The current condition of the injured victim is not known. Police have asked locals to avoid the area as the probe into the shooting goes on.

Plantation High School is part of Broward County Public Schools.

This story is being updated.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
