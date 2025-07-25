What happened to Jaysen Carr? 12-year-old who died of brain-eating amoeba identified

The family of 12-year-old Jaysen Carr has confirmed that the South Carolina middle schooler died on July 18 after contracting a rare and deadly brain-eating amoeba, known as Naegleria fowleri. Jaysen had been swimming in Lake Murray, located near Columbia, South Carolina, when he was exposed to the organism, reported local outlet WW10. Jaysen Carr contracted rare brain-eating amoeba in Lake Murray(GoFundMe)

The report quoted the South Carolina Department of Public Health saying that Jaysen’s case was confirmed the week of July 7. The department said that Naegleria fowleri, though naturally found in warm freshwater bodies like lakes and rivers, causes human infections extremely rarely.

Jaysen Carr’s death: What did family say?

In a statement shared by the family’s attorney, Tyler Bailey, the Carrs said they were grieving the “unthinkable” loss but are grateful for the love and support they received, reported WWNY TV.

According to the report, the Carrs shared that Jaysen was their cherished son, a caring brother, and a dear friend. They also added that the family wishes to ensure that no one else has to go through such a tragic experience. The Carrs were also thankful to the medical staff at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital-Midland for treating Jaysen before his death.

What is Naegleria fowleri?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) described Naegleria fowleri as a free-living amoeba found in warm freshwater. It causes primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM): a serious brain infection that is almost always fatal. Out of 167 reported US cases between 1962 and 2024, only four people have survived, a People report stated.

In spite of the rarity, the case has raised public awareness and concern. Dr Linda Bell, South Carolina State Epidemiologist, told the publication that it is not a public health emergency.

Dr Bell said recreational water activities are generally safe; this tragic event does not mean the water is dangerous for everyone, she added and noted that only around 10 cases occur annually across the United States.

Community support and fundraiser for the Carr

A GoFundMe has been started for the family of Jaysen, who attended Columbia’s Hand Middle School. With a target of $55,000, the fundraiser has raised around $36,000 as of the time of publication, the People report stated.

The GoFundMe campaign reportedly stated that the Carr family was facing unforeseen expenses and that the community wishes to help ease their load.

