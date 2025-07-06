Tropical Storm Chantal: What time will the storm make landfall in South Carolina? Latest forecast here

Tropical Storm Chantal, which formed in the Atlantic on Saturday morning, July 5, is expected to reach South Carolina's coast on Sunday, July 6, the National Hurricane Center said. Chantan is set to be the first system to impact the US this Atlantic hurricane season, which started June 1. Tropical Storm Chantal: What time will the storm make landfall in South Carolina? (Unsplash - representational image)

When will the storm make landfall in South Carolina?

Landfall is predicted between Charleston and Myrtle Beach in South Carolina around 8 am Sunday. It will turn into a depression upon going inland in North Carolina on Sunday night.

"As tropical cyclones go, this storm will be relatively minor and short-lived," Frank Strait, severe weather liaison with the South Carolina State Climate Office, told the Island Packet.

Chantal had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph in the 8 pm EDT update. At the time, it was traveling northward at 7 mph. The storm went on to become a tropical depression Friday night off the coasts of Northeast Florida and Georgia.

The most widespread impact will be rainfall, Accuweather reported. It will fall from Florida all the way to the Delmarva Peninsula. While a broad zone of 1-2 inches of rain is predicted, 2-4 inches of rain is expected to drench an area from the Outer Banks of North Carolina to northern coastal South Carolina, nearest to where the center makes landfall. A small area of 4-8 inches is also expected to fall between Wilmington, North Carolina and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

"The heavy rainfall can lead to flooding, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas," warned AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys.

While most of the wind that comes with Chantal will remain offshore, coastal areas of South Carolina and southern North Carolina could expect wind gusts of 40- to 50-mph.

"The strongest winds are expected near and to the east of where the storm makes landfall and can produce tree damage, localized power outages and some structural damage," said Roys.