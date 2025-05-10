What is Derek Carr net worth? All about Saints QB's retirement, his wife and kids

Derek Carr, the quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, shocked NFL fans by announcing his retirement amid a shoulder injury. He made his decision public after consulting with his wife, Heather. Derek Carr's 2024 season concluded on December 8 due to a concussion and a left-hand injury, but he resumed throwing in March.

“Upon reflection of prayer, and in discussion with Heather, I've decided to retire from the National Football League,” Carr stated. “For more than 11 years, we have been incredibly blessed, and we are forever grateful and humbled by this experience.”

“It's difficult to find the right words to express our thanks to all the teammates, coaches, management, ownership, team officials and especially the fans who made this journey so special. Your unwavering support has meant the world to us.”

Carr's 2024 season concluded on December 8 due to a concussion and a left-hand injury, but he resumed throwing in March.

According to the group, the 34-year-old swiftly started to feel pain in his throwing shoulder, and further medical tests showed “significant degenerative changes to his rotator cuff.”

Who is Derek Carr’s wife?

Before his retirement announcement, Carr disclosed that Heather recently experienced a miscarriage.

The former Fresno State player said that he had to take his wife to the hospital right before their planned trip to New Orleans to receive a diagnosis for his shoulder ailment.

Carr, who has been married to Heather since 2012, disclosed that he and his spouse were unaware of their pregnancy until the medical professionals told them that she had a miscarriage.

Born on January 3, 1990, Neel is from Fresno, California. She completed her education from Fresno Christian High School. Neel and her spouse started the DC4KIDS Touchdown Challenge and they are also involved in multiple charitable events. With their healthcare foundation, the pair has been able to generate money for Valley Children's Hospital.

How many children do Derek and Heather Carr have?

On August 5, 2013, the couple welcomed their first child, a son. They named him Dallas. Deker, their second child, was born on March 17, 2016. While Deakon, the couple's third son, was born in May 2019, their fourth child and the first daughter, Brooklyn, arrived on November 30, 2020.

Also Read: Derek Carr retires: Will Tyler Shough replace him as Saints QB? Depth chart here

What is Derek Carr net worth?

Derek Carr has an estimated net worth of $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Before joining the New Orleans Saints of the NFL, Carr was a member of the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders from 2014 to 2022.

In 2016, Carr also assisted the Raiders in making it to the postseason for the first time in 14 years.