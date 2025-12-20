What is Diversity visa and why is it back in focus after the Brown University shooting

The US Diversity Visa (DV) program, often referred to as the “green card lottery”, has returned to attention after the shooting incidents linked to Portuguese national Claudio Neves Valente, who entered the United States through the program. The Diversity Visa program was created by Congress to broaden immigration from countries that historically send fewer migrants to the US.(Representational File Image)

President Donald Trump has decided to suspend the lottery. It brings in the question of how the visa works, who qualifies for it, and the level of vetting involved.

What is a Diversity Visa?

The Diversity Visa program is administered by the US Department of State and was created by Congress to broaden immigration from countries that historically send fewer migrants to the United States.

Under the program, up to 55,000 immigrant visas are made available every year to applicants from eligible countries through a random selection process, commonly called a lottery. The actual number issued is typically closer to 50,000, after accounting for other visa allocations.

According to the State Department, the program is designed to diversify the immigrant population in the United States by offering lawful permanent residence to individuals from underrepresented regions.

How the application process works

Contrary to popular belief, winning the lottery does not automatically grant a green card.

Applicants must first submit a free online entry during a limited annual window. Those selected are then required to complete a multi-step process that includes:

document verification

background checks

medical examinations

in-person interview at a US consulate

For the DV-2026 program, all selected applicants must be found eligible and issued a visa, or adjust their status, by September 30, 2026. This is the end of the US fiscal year. Failure to complete the process in time results in forfeiture of the visa slot.

The Claudio Neves Valente connection

The program came under renewed scrutiny after US officials confirmed that Claudio Neves Valente, a Portuguese citizen, had obtained lawful permanent residence through a diversity immigrant visa.

According to an affidavit cited by the Associated Press (AP), Neves Valente entered the US initially on a student visa in 2000 and later received a diversity immigrant visa in 2017, obtaining permanent residency months later.

Neves Valente, 48, is suspected in fatal shootings at Brown University and the killing of an MIT professor. Authorities said he was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Following the incident, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced that, at President Trump’s direction, US Citizenship and Immigration Services would pause the program. “This heinous individual should never have been allowed in our country,” Noem said in a post on X.