What is Donald Trump's net worth? All you need to know about GOP presidential candidate's assets as election nears

Donald Trump's wealth surged to $4.6 billion from the last year to $7.7 billion in June 2024, ranking the former President among the 500 richest people in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Donald Trump Media ($DJT) shares fell after a New York jury found the former president guilty on 34 felony counts of fabricating corporate records.(AP)

Trump has expanded his inherited wealth through real estate development and other businesses since 1976, all under the leadership of the Trump Organization. Forbes magazine, which has been monitoring the GOP leader's wealth for decades, estimates his net worth at $6.7 billion as of June 2024. As a private corporation, The Trump Organization is not required to disclose financial statements in the same format or with the same amount of detail as a publicly traded firm.

Another important source of Trump's fortune is his ownership of Trump Media and Technology Group, a social media firm that runs the Truth Social. In addition to 36 million earnout shares, Trump reportedly owns 114.75 million shares of Trump Media and Technology, according to an April 2024 SEC disclosure.

Did Trump submit 2024 financial report to FEC?

Trump is well-known for his reluctance to release his tax returns, which would have disclosed his annual income, its sources, and any taxes he paid or owed. While some of his tax returns were published, his exact net worth was not revealed in the September 2020 New York Times revelation.

During his presidency, Trump was required to submit an annual financial report to the federal government. He has to follow the suit as a 2024 GOP presidential candidate.

As of June 10 of this year, Trump still hasn't given the Federal Election Commission (FEC) his 2024 financial report.

In May 2024, the FEC moved forward the deadline for Trump to submit his most recent financial report to July 1, 2024.

Trump evaluated his Mar-A-Lago Club LLC at “over $50,000,000” and his Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., which runs Truth Social, at “$5,000,001 to $25,000,000” in his financial declaration filed with the FEC on April 14, 2023.