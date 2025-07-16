What does ‘Globalize the Intifada’ mean? Zohran Mamdani says he will ‘discourage’ controversial term

Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee for the post of New York City’s mayor, said he would discourage the usage of “Globalize the Intifada”- a slogan that has long been at the center of controversy during his campaign. Mamdani made the announcement during a meeting with some of NYC’s most powerful executives on Tuesday, the New York Times reported. Zohran Mamdani had refused to condemn the slogan "Globalize the Intifada" during his campaign in June.(Getty Images via AFP)

The move was an attempt by Zohran Mamdani to defuse the issue around the slogan, which has led to backlash from the business sector and beyond, the outlet said. Three people familiar with Mamdani told the NYT that the 33-year-old would also discourage others from using the slogan.

What is ‘Globalize the Intifada’?

The phrase has been a rallying cry among people who oppose the conflict in Gaza. Mamdani, who is a strong critic of Israel’s military operations in the region, had refused to condemn the use of the slogan in June during the Democratic primary race.

According to the American Jewish Committee, the slogan calls for aggressive resistance against Israel and those who support the country. “Intifada” translates to “shaking off” or “uprising” in Arabic. The word has been used to describe times of intense protest by Palestinians, mainly in the form of violence, against Israel.

The Committee said that the most prominent expressions of the intifada have been using violence. In this context, the phrase “Globalize the Intifada” has often been understood as “encouraging violence against Israelis, Jews, and institutions supporting Israel.”

Zohran Mamdani’s stance on Israel and Palestine

The son of director Mira Nair and Columbia University professor Mahmood Mamdani, Zohran could be NYC’s first Muslim and Indian American mayor, if elected. The 33-year-old politician has often expressed sadness over the condition of the Palestinian people. On his campaign trail in June, he also recalled the “dehumanizing language” he had faced as a Muslim.

After his comments on “Globalize the Intifada” received backlash, Mamdani said that he understood the concerns Jewish New Yorkers had about antisemitism. The Democrat politician has also spoken about his plan to increase funding for anti-hate crime initiatives.

Earlier, Two prominent Democrats from New York - Senator and Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, and Representative Hakeem Jeffries, had expressed concern about Mamdani’s refusal to condemn the slogan. Neither leader has yet endorsed Mamdani as the Democratic candidate for New York’s mayoral poll.

