What is Joy Reid's net worth and who is her husband? All you need to know about former MSNBC show host

Joy Reid, who started working with MSNBC in 2011, suffered a significant casualty as the network cancelled her show The ReidOut in a major overhaul. Her exit from MSNBC's primetime schedule is a reflection of the network's more pressing financial issues. Joy Reid and her husband Jason Reid ( Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images)

The ReidOut reportedly recovered lower than 10% of its advertising expenses due to its inability to draw in advertisers. The show had one of the poorest ratings among cable news evening programs, with an average viewership of less than 50,000.

What to know about Joy Reid's net worth as MSNBC cancels her show

MSNBC reduced salaries of all the employees in late 2024, which brought Reid's yearly salary down to $1.5 million from $3 million. However, she made an effort to increase her revenue through other endeavors.

Her three political books include The Man Who Sold America: Trump and the Unraveling of the American Story (2019) and Fracture: Barack Obama, the Clintons, and the Racial Divide (2016).

Her books Medgar and Myrlie: Medgar Evers and the Love Story That Awakened America were published in 2024.

Reid has made significant real estate investments despite her challenging career. One of her most prominent assets include a $1 million duplex penthouse in Gramercy Park, Manhattan. She bought the 3,700-square-foot property in 2011, Invezz reported.

While Celebrity Net Worth claims that Reid's estimated net worth is $4 million, other reports say that her Manhattan property's current worth is about $4 million.

There are also two other residences that Reid purportedly owns and has advertised on Airbnb. These two rental properties garnered $250,000 in annual passive revenue.

Reid also purchased a New York condo with her husband Jason Reid, a documentary film editor. They both have a 50% stake in the property, as per Invezz.

What to know about Reid husband and their kids

Joy Reid married Jason Reid in February 1997, and the couple has been together for more than 20 years. Jason holds experience of working with Universal/Peacock Productions as a producer and film editor. Additionally, he assisted with establishing the production business ImageLab Media Group in 2005 and is one of its co-founders. The couple lives with their three kids in Brooklyn, New York.

Their three children include two sons, Jmar Reid and Miles Reid, and a daughter, Winsome Reid.