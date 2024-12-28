What is Kessler Syndrome? The growing threat of space junk and its consequences

For decades, spacefaring nations have launched thousands of satellites and other objects into orbit, which have become vital to modern life. However, when these satellites age and stop functioning, ever wondered what happens to them? The accumulation of space debris, including non-functional satellites and spacecraft, threatens future missions.(Representative image- Unsplash)

According to NASA, many fragments or objects of these satellites remain in the ever-expanding space junkyard. These objects continue to float in the low-Earth orbit as they are too expensive to be removed. However, these pose severe threats to future satellites and crewed space missions.

Recently, in November, the International Space Station took precautionary action to avoid a piece of space junk. A Russian cargo ship docked at the station fired its thrusters for over five minutes to create extra distance between the ISS and the incoming debris, which came from a defunct meteorological satellite. While the object wasn’t on a direct collision course with the station, NASA deemed the manoeuvre necessary to ensure additional safety as it passed by.

All this junk floating around in space can lead to a theoretical scenario which is known as the Kessler Syndrome.

Also Read: Bill Gates requested a meeting with Trump in private message to Elon Musk

What is Space Junk and its related problems?

Space Junk is the debris comprised of old non-functional satellites and other man-made objects that continue to float in the Earth’s orbit. This space debris includes spacecraft, spent rocket boosters and even astronaut’s tool bags they lost during the mission.

Since the space age began in the 1950s, around 50,000 tons of material have been launched into orbit, with over 13,000 tons of space objects currently in space as of September 2024. Of the 19,590 satellites launched since 1957, 13,230 remain in orbit, with 10,200 still operational, according to the European Space Agency which cited the data from the U.S Space Surveillance Network.

As of December 2022, the International Space Station had performed 32 manoeuvres to avoid space junk since 1999, according to NASA’s 2022 quarterly report. By October 2023, this number had risen to 37, including two in August of that year. The ISS conducted its 39th Pre-Determined Avoidance Manoeuvre in November of this year.

The scientists also revealed that it is not a big deal for the space debris crash on Earth’s surface. A family in Naples, Florida filed a complaint against NASA and demanded $80,000 in damages after a piece of space debris from the International Space Station crashed through their house roof, earlier this year, as reported by USA Today.

Also Read: Stowaway caught on Delta flight during holiday rush, ignites safety concerns

What is Kessler Syndrome?

ESA warned that the increasing space debris could lead to a theoretical scenario turned into reality i.e. the Kessler Syndrome that if left unchecked, the growing accumulation of space debris could lead to a dangerous cascade of collisions. As debris multiplies, it could eventually render Earth's orbit unusable for space travel.

Last year, Holger Krag, ESA's head of Space Safety said, “We are seeing a dramatically increased use of space, but still insufficient technology to prevent the risks that follow,” in a statement.