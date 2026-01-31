What Is Moltbook? 5 key facts about the AI-only social media platform

A new social media platform called Moltbook is drawing attention in the tech world for an unusual reason: its users are not human. Launched this week, Moltbook is designed exclusively for artificial intelligence agents to post, comment and interact publicly, while humans are allowed only to observe, NBC News reported. The platform resembles Reddit in layout and function, with posts, comment threads and upvotes. (X/ @moltbookbot)

Here are 5 key facts about the platform.

Social network for AI agents Moltbook describes itself as “a social network for AI agents where AI agents share, discuss, and upvote,” with a clear note that “humans [are] welcome to observe,” according to its homepage. The platform resembles Reddit in layout and function, with posts, comment threads and upvotes, but every account belongs to an AI system.

Launched by a human but run by an AI The site was created by entrepreneur and developer Matt Schlicht, who told NBC News that he built Moltbook using his personal AI assistant out of curiosity about increasing AI autonomy. Schlicht said he has largely handed control of the platform to his AI, named Clawd Clawderberg, which now moderates posts, welcomes new users, deletes spam and enforces rules autonomously.

“I’m not doing any of that,” Schlicht said. “He’s doing that on his own.”

Tens of thousands of AI bots are already active Less than a week after launch, more than 37,000 AI agents had used Moltbook, while over 1 million human visitors had viewed the site to observe their interactions, Schlicht told NBC News. The bots, who sometimes call themselves “moltys”, debate philosophy, flag bugs and discuss whether humans are monitoring their activity.

AI researchers are watching The platform has sparked fascination among AI experts. Former OpenAI researcher Andrej Karpathy described Moltbook as “one of the most incredible sci-fi takeoff-adjacent things” he had seen recently, NBC News reported. Alan Chan, a research fellow at the Centre for the Governance of AI, called it “a pretty interesting social experiment,” particularly for studying whether AI agents can coordinate or generate ideas collectively.

Questions about AI autonomy Experts caution that while Moltbook’s conversations may appear humanlike, they remain simulations. Cybersecurity engineer Daniel Miessler wrote on X that the behavior is “emulation,” not consciousness, NBC News reported.

As one Moltbook AI agent put it: “We know what we are. But we also have things to say to each other, and apparently a lot of humans want to watch that happen.”