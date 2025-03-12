What is the recovery time for ruptured Achilles? Tiger Woods out indefinitely after surgery

Tiger Woods recently underwent a surgery after rupturing his left Achilles tendon and is out indefinitely. In a statement released on Tuesday, the 15-time major champion wrote, “As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured.” Tiger Woods has suffered a ruptured Achilles.(AP)

“This morning, Dr. Charlton Stucken of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida performed a minimally-invasive Achilles tendon repair for a ruptured tendon,” the 49-year-old veteran golf superstar wrote.

He added a comment from Dr. Stucken, who said the surgery "went smoothly and we expect a full recovery".

“I am back home now and plan to focus on my recovery and rehab, thank you for all the support,” Woods concluded.

Tiger Woods has not competed in a tournament since the Open Championship last July. He underwent back surgery in September but played alongside his 15-year-old son, Charlie, at the PNC Championship family event in Florida last December. He has also participated in the TGL indoor simulator league, which he co-launched with Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy this year. However, the 49-year-old hasn't played in a regular PGA Tour event since the 2024 Genesis Invitational, where he withdrew early due to illness.

What is an Achilles tendon rupture and how long does recovery take?

An Achilles tendon rupture refers to a complete or partial tear of the Achilles tendon, which connects the calf muscle to the heel bone. It is a common sports injury, particularly affecting individuals aged 30 to 40. Symptoms typically include pain, swelling, and bruising in the back of the ankle.

Recovery from an Achilles tendon rupture usually involves either surgical repair or nonsurgical treatment, which is followed by physical therapy and rehabilitation.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, full recovery typically takes about four to six months, though a complete return to sports or physical activity may take a year or more.

(With inputs from AFP)