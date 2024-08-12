What is the ‘Underconsumption Core’ trend on TikTok? Impact on consumer behaviour explained

Recently, GenZ has taken TikTok by storm with its Underconsumption Core trend. It welcomes a major change in social media behaviour, urging users to recognize the consumption trap they are subject to every day. The trend suggests using a minimalist lifestyle by avoiding over-consumption. This transition focuses on quality over quantity and reduces a materialistic mindset, encouraging people to repurpose the idea of consumer behaviour in the US and around the globe. Reducing consumption of unnecessary products(Freepik)

What does this mean for social media behaviour?

As reported by The Japan Times, Kara Perez, a financial influencer, has brought up a theory about consumer pressure. Perez on TikTok mentioned, “When every moment of your life feels like you’re being sold something and the price of said item keeps going up, people will burn out on spending.”

The influencer added, “When you get 300 videos on TikTok about people who have 30 Stanley cups, you want to have as many as you can afford. People want to fit in.” Her statement has acted as an inspiration for many TikTokers and has encouraged a vital era, reshaping ideas of consumerism

Also Read | Canada man sues social media giants YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, for being too addictive, causing negative body image

How will Underconsumption Core repurpose social media?

This trend has begun to shape the younger generations on social media, and the public has started to oppose the idea of ad-heavy social information that circulates and shapes our algorithms. The idea is essentially to move towards promoting lesser products on social media and in general. Youth is adamant about showing the world what media can do if used efficiently. However, this may not be the best for luxury brands and big companies.

For sustainable brands, this is the best time to promote your products. Social media is looking forward to change, and so is the rest of the world. While it seems that the US economy is thriving, most of the youth are facing financial setbacks. Marketing Analyst Tariro Makoni recently noted that it may "feel almost ‘gaslighty’ to consumers,” recognising a serious economic rupture and disparity.

Also Read | Meet US rugby champ, Ilona Maher, a TikTok sensation on body positivity

What is in store for the future?

Ashley Ross, head of consumer client experience and governance at Bank of America, noted, “The social media trend of ‘underconsumption’ is another way for Gen Z to make the most of their money and be environmentally friendly at the same time.” It is clear from the efforts that this trend is reaching the world, and the public is finally ready to break free from the century-long trap of overconsumption. A new hope seems to have taken over, and people are keen to experience change.