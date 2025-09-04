What We Know About America’s Billionaires: 1,135 and Counting

“Billionaire” evokes tech founders such as Jeff Bezos or Bill Gates, but there is a large and growing group of people worth at least $1 billion in small towns and big cities that rarely make the headlines.

There were 1,135 billionaires in the U.S. as of 2024—up from 927 in 2020, according to data from Altrata, a wealth intelligence firm. The biggest concentration, 255 of them, is in California. But the super rich are also behind businesses in places such as Ridgeland, Miss., and Waunakee, Wisc.

Collectively, these people are worth about $5.7 trillion, according to Altrata’s estimates. That’s enough wealth to buy…

While many of these individuals own properties in upscale communities such as Palm Beach, Fla., they also congregate in destinations such as Cashiers, N.C.—a town in the Blue Ridge Mountains where four billionaire families have residences. The smallest town where a billionaire owns property? Winifred, Mont., population 172.

The list of billionaires includes some familiar dynasties, such as the Walmart Waltons and Hyatt Pritzkers. There are also lesser known members of this elite club, such as Diane Hendricks, co-founder of roofing products distributor ABC Supply, and the heirs to the Russell Stover Chocolates fortune.

The billionaire border can be fuzzy. Markets fluctuate, the value of private companies can be uncertain and big donations dent fortunes, meaning dozens of individuals—even stars such as LeBron James and Beyoncé—can move on or off the list.

The 100 richest billionaires account for nearly $3.86 trillion in wealth—more than half the total. Just three men—Elon Musk, Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg—account for almost $1 trillion of it.

Despite those outsize Silicon Valley fortunes, most U.S.-based billionaires didn’t make their wealth in tech. About 300 came from banking and finance, compared with roughly 110 from the tech sector. Another 75 came from real estate.

A third of billionaires inherited much or all of their wealth, Altrata said. There is just one Rockefeller on the list, but 50 billionaire heirs of five companies hold roughly $830 billion total. These individuals account for nearly 15% of all the billionaires’ wealth.

Billionaires have publicly donated or pledged to give about $185 billion since 2015, according to Altrata. Mostly, they support causes such as education and medical research—they gave $90 billion to those two in the past 10 years. That has given them sway in ongoing campus debates over freedom of speech and antisemitism.

While some billionaires such as Gates and Warren Buffett have openly pledged to give away much of their wealth, others have donated little so far. About a quarter of the billionaires in the list have known donations of less than $1 million in the past decade.

Some give more to organizations they’re tied to. Hedge-fund manager Bill Ackman gave about $120 million to multiple causes, but he gave $1.36 billion to a foundation where he and his wife serve as trustees, which supports medical research and other causes.

Among the top recipients of donations tracked by Altrata are global charities such as the Gates Foundation and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

One of the most popular recipients is the Central Park Conservancy in New York, which received donations from 89 billionaires worth about $100 million.

Johns Hopkins University received $7.5 billion from close to 30 billionaires, but most of it came from Michael Bloomberg, who gave more than $5 billion.

Methodology

The Wall Street Journal analyzed data on more than 1,100 individuals provided by Altrata, which estimates net worth by assessing privately and publicly held businesses and investible assets. Altrata’s data on properties includes residences, land parcels and other properties owned in the person’s name. It uses primary business address to determine a billionaire’s location and assigns each billionaire to a primary industry based on their current roles. Altrata adjusts totals to account for shifts in asset values that could push some individuals over or under $1 billion in wealth.

Write to Inti Pacheco at inti.pacheco@wsj.com, Theo Francis at theo.francis@wsj.com, Drew An-Pham at drew.an-pham@wsj.com and Peter Santilli at peter.santilli@wsj.com