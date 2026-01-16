What we know about Harry Styles’ tour plans as his new album arrives

Harry Styles is gearing up for a return to the stage as he prepares to release his fourth studio album, ‘Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally,’ according to The US Sun. There is also speculation about whether Styles could make a high-profile live appearance around awards season. (Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP)

While no official tour dates have been announced yet, industry insiders say the singer is expected to launch a large-scale global tour to support the album, which is set to drop on March 6.

World tour expected Sources told The US Sun that Styles is likely to dominate the live music circuit for the next two years, mirroring the scale of his previous Love On Tour run. That trek spanned 173 shows and drew more than five million fans worldwide.

Given that track record, insiders believe the upcoming tour will once again be a “mammoth” operation, with multiple continents expected to be part of the itinerary.

Also Read: Harry Styles' 'Forever, Forever' drop fuels new album and tour rumors: ‘HS4 releasing at midnight?’

UK dates likely, but unconfirmed Although specific locations have not been revealed, The US Sun reported that UK dates are expected to feature prominently in the tour plans.

Styles remains one of Britain’s biggest music exports, and demand for home-soil shows is expected to be high once tickets go on sale.

At this stage, however, no venues or cities have been confirmed, and Styles’ team has yet to make any formal announcement.

Festivals and awards seasons The tour speculation has also fueled festival chatter. Insiders believe Styles has already been booked to headline Glastonbury Festival in 2027. If confirmed, it would mark another major Pyramid Stage moment for the singer, who has previously delivered standout performances at the iconic event.

Festival organisers have not commented publicly on the reports.

Read More: Harry Styles completes his second marathon of the year at 2025 Berlin Marathon: Check singer's impressive running time

There is also speculation about whether Styles could make a high-profile live appearance around awards season. The Brit Awards take place on February 28, just days before the album’s release, and The US Sun reported that his team has kept any performance plans tightly under wraps.

For now, fans will have to wait. While expectations of a global tour are high, all details remain subject to official confirmation.