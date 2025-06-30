Harry Styles spotted kissing mystery woman while partying at the Glastonbury festival, internet asks ‘who is she’

Actor-singer Harry Styles turned up the heat at the Glastonbury festival. The former One Direction heartthrob was spotted passionately kissing a mystery woman in the VIP section of the fest, and the internet is low-key obsessed with finding out who she is. Also read: Harry Styles spotted in Rome for new pope announcement? Photo viral According to The Sun, Harry arrived separately and was spotted at around 1.45am on Saturday with his friends.(Instagram)

Harry Styles’ romance in the VIP section

At Glastonbury, Harry shared a steamy smooch with a mystery woman, adding a dash of romance to the festival vibes. The ex-One Direction singer, 31, was seen sharing a smooch with a glamorous female in a VIP area of the festival on Saturday as they danced with friends.

According to The Sun, Harry arrived separately and was spotted at around 1.45 am with his friends, including music producer Kid Harpoon. The woman made her entrance shortly afterwards and was spotted kissing Harry on the cheek before the pair went to dance and later had a 12-second kiss while they were dancing.

“Harry only had eyes for this woman and sparks were flying as soon as they were together. Harry turned up with a few of his mates but as soon as she got there, they were almost inseparable,” said one onlooker.

The insider added, “She kissed him on the cheek three times before he took her hand and led her to the dance floor. Just short of an hour after they arrived, they kissed in front of loads of other people and didn’t seem to care who was watching. They both looked like they were having a brilliant time and appeared to have known each other for a while, as they were very familiar”.

As the video of the kiss emerged on social media, it got his fans excited, who wondered who the woman was. “Who is she,” one asked, with another mentioning, “Living his best life. He should be able to, without anyone judging him.”

More about Harry’s personal life

She is the first woman Harry has been linked to since his split from Canadian actor Taylor Russell last May. In the past, Harry dated singer Taylor Swift, model Kendall Jenner and actress Olivia Wilde. In 2023, Harry was photographed kissing model-actor Emily Ratajkowski in Tokyo, which led to scrutiny onto their love lives.