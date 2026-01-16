Harry Styles new album: Details and easter eggs from ‘Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally’ ahead of March 6 drop

Global pop icon Harry Styles has officially announced his fourth solo album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally set for release on March 6. This marks the end of a long musical hiatus that fans have eagerly waited for. Harry Styles finally ends his musical hiatus with the announcement of his new album “Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally”, set to release on March 6 (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP)

Styles announced the release through his official Instagram account on January 15. This project marks his first full album since the critically acclaimed Harry's House in 2022, which earned multiple Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year.

Read more: Harry Styles We Belong Together comeback picks steam; fans bring up cryptic text

New album details, collaborations, and easter eggs According to AP News, a press release said that Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally will feature 12 tracks.

The cover art for “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally” shows the 31-year-old singer standing beneath a dazzling disco ball that is hanging outside at night while wearing jeans and a T-shirt.

The album is a reunion of Styles' long-time collaborator and executive producer, Kid Harpoon, who has co-produced all of his previous solo albums.

In the weeks leading up to the announcement, posters with the words “we belong together” were spotted in multiple major cities, like New York, Berlin, Manchester, Paris, Sydney and more.