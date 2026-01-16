Harry Styles new album: Details and easter eggs from ‘Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally’ ahead of March 6 drop
Harry Styles finally ends his musical hiatus with the announcement of his new album “Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally”, set to release on March 6
Global pop icon Harry Styles has officially announced his fourth solo album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally set for release on March 6. This marks the end of a long musical hiatus that fans have eagerly waited for.
Styles announced the release through his official Instagram account on January 15. This project marks his first full album since the critically acclaimed Harry's House in 2022, which earned multiple Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year.
Read more: Harry Styles We Belong Together comeback picks steam; fans bring up cryptic text
New album details, collaborations, and easter eggs
According to AP News, a press release said that Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally will feature 12 tracks.
The cover art for “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally” shows the 31-year-old singer standing beneath a dazzling disco ball that is hanging outside at night while wearing jeans and a T-shirt.
The album is a reunion of Styles' long-time collaborator and executive producer, Kid Harpoon, who has co-produced all of his previous solo albums.
In the weeks leading up to the announcement, posters with the words “we belong together” were spotted in multiple major cities, like New York, Berlin, Manchester, Paris, Sydney and more.
The poster is a still from the last frame of the eight-minute YouTube video released on December 27 titled “Forever, Forever.” The video closed with the words "We Belong Together" and an aerial image of the fans.
Fans began speculating that the pop star would soon return as a result of this.
Read more: 'Forever, Forever' drop by Harry Styles fuels new album and tour rumors
What are the fans saying?
Multiple entertainment outlets like PEOPLE are describing the album as highly anticipated and emphasizing fans' excitement and the global buzz around his return.
A Harry Styles fan page on X wrote with a grown man crying GIF, “There's no drug in the world that could recreate the feeling of getting a new Harry Styles album”
Another fan on X gave a typical Gen Z response with the “broke agenda” about the new album tour and wrote, “Harry Styles tour announcement after he drops that album… i have $7.75 and a dream”
This is Styles' first album after his former bandmate Liam Payne passed away in 2024.