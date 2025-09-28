What's going on in Portland? Scary visuals emerge after Trump's troops order

Visuals from Portland showed federal agents arrive in armored vehicles, even as tensions continue to grow in the Oregon city, amid Antifa protests. This comes even as President Donald Trump said he was directing the US military to deploy to Portland and to protect federal immigration facilities against ‘domestic terrorists’. On Thursday, President Donald Trump told reporters that "crazy people" were trying to burn buildings in Portland.(REUTERS)

The video, from Friday afternoon, shows federal agents in a Homeland Security armored truck head to a federal building in downtown Portland, as per Fox 12.

What Trump said about Portland

Trump said in a social media post that he was directing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth "to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists."

It remains unclear if Trump's message of ‘full force’ for US troops meant they could use lethal force. US troops can use force in self defense when on domestic US deployments.

On Thursday, Trump told reporters that "crazy people" were trying to burn buildings in Portland. "They're professional agitators and anarchists," he said, without providing evidence. Earlier today, rapper Ice Cube's tour bus was damaged by fire in Portland, with unverified social media claims blaming Antifa for it. Notably, no such claim has been forthcoming from the authorities, or Ice Cube's team.

Trump last week signed an executive order that declares the anti-fascist antifa movement a domestic "terrorist organization" as part of a crackdown on what he claims is left-wing sponsored political violence.

The Pentagon did not clarify whether Trump was deploying National Guard, active duty troops or a mix of the two, like in Los Angeles earlier this year.

"We stand ready to mobilize U.S. military personnel in support of DHS operations in Portland at the President’s direction. The Department will provide information and updates as they become available," a Pentagon spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Portland Mayor Keith Wilson, responding to Trump's order, said: "The number of necessary troops is zero, in Portland and any other American city. The president will not find lawlessness or violence here unless he plans to perpetrate it." He added, "This may be a show of force, but that's all it is. It's just a big show," urging calm at a time when the city was seeing a sudden influx of federal officers.

(With Reuters inputs)