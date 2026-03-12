What's happening at Santa Anita mall in Arcadia? Shooting fears amid reports of armed man; first details
An armed man was reportedly present at the Santa Anita mall at 400 S Baldwin Ave, Arcadia, California on Wednesday.
An armed man was reportedly present at the Santa Anita mall or The Shops at Santa Anita at 400 S Baldwin Ave, Arcadia, California on Wednesday. There were fears of a shooting, but initial reports did not indicate whether any shots had been fired.
The Arcadia Police Department shared a statement on police activity in the area. “The Arcadia Police Department is currently on scene conducting an investigation at the Santa Anita Mall, 400 S Baldwin Ave. We will provide an update shortly. Please avoid the area until further notice,” the statement read.
A post from the City of Arcadia's X page also urged people to avoid the area around Baldwin Avenue.
What's happening at Santa Anita Mall? First details
One person on X noted “heavily armed police officers are in the process of clearing the Westfield Santa Anita Mall in Arcadia.” They added that this came “after reports of a man with a rifle, threatening to shoot people at the mall.” The individual also shared an alleged photo showing police presence in what appeared to be inside the mall.
A further update from the person read, “At this point, we do not know of any shots fired, or suspects located at this time. A massive response from Law Enforcement has the entire mall completely surrounded.”
A police armored vehicle was seen in front of a JC Penney.
The Arcadia Police Department is yet to provide an update on the matter beyond declaring that there is ongoing police activity. No details about the suspect is known yet.
More people shared visuals from the scene. One video showed several police vehicles present as the person prayed for people's safety.
A local independent journalist wrote on X “Police investigation underway at Santa Anita Mall in Arcadia. Few details police can give at this moment.” They added, “According to a shopper, either a portion of the mall, or the entire place is on lockdown. Firefighters were called to the mall at 5:42 PM and remain there.”
Another person commented on a Facebook group “Hearing from multiple sources SWAT incident at Santa Anita mall 45 mins ago. Mall is supposedly closed. Be safe.” The visuals appear to confirm SWAT is at site.
People expressed worries amid reports of police action at the mall. “Any idea where in the mall? I have friends at CPK,” one person asked on X. Another remarked “Oh no.”
