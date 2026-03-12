What's happening at Santa Anita mall in Arcadia? Shooting fears amid reports of armed man; first details

An armed man was reportedly present at the Santa Anita mall or The Shops at Santa Anita at 400 S Baldwin Ave, Arcadia, California on Wednesday. There were fears of a shooting, but initial reports did not indicate whether any shots had been fired. Reports indicated that police were present at the scene at Santa Anita mall in Arcadia, California. (Facebook/Arcadia Police Department (CA)) The Arcadia Police Department shared a statement on police activity in the area. “The Arcadia Police Department is currently on scene conducting an investigation at the Santa Anita Mall, 400 S Baldwin Ave. We will provide an update shortly. Please avoid the area until further notice,” the statement read. Also Read | Is California safe from potential Iranian drone strikes? FBI's ‘surprise attack’ warning sparks panic A post from the City of Arcadia's X page also urged people to avoid the area around Baldwin Avenue.

What's happening at Santa Anita Mall? First details One person on X noted “heavily armed police officers are in the process of clearing the Westfield Santa Anita Mall in Arcadia.” They added that this came “after reports of a man with a rifle, threatening to shoot people at the mall.” The individual also shared an alleged photo showing police presence in what appeared to be inside the mall.

A further update from the person read, “At this point, we do not know of any shots fired, or suspects located at this time. A massive response from Law Enforcement has the entire mall completely surrounded.” A police armored vehicle was seen in front of a JC Penney. The Arcadia Police Department is yet to provide an update on the matter beyond declaring that there is ongoing police activity. No details about the suspect is known yet. More people shared visuals from the scene. One video showed several police vehicles present as the person prayed for people's safety.