What's happening at West 6th Street in Austin, Texas? Shooting reports spark panic

One local resident, citing radio traffic, posted on Facebook that there are multiple patients, with CPR in progress on at least one individual. It remains unclear whether this is an active shooter situation.

Unconfirmed reports of a shooting on West 6th Street in Austin, Texas, are circulating online. Videos from the scene show people fleeing. Some witnesses claim the disturbance occurred near Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden on West 6th Street, though this has not been confirmed by local authorities.

Witness accounts Several witnesses and local residents took to social media to report a heavy police presence.

One person wrote, "My son was caught in a mass shooting in Austin tx pray please saints. He is safe but chaos on the streets."

Another added, "There was a shooting where I was tonight pray for the people in Austin."

A third person reported, "Literally walked out of Mayfair in downtown Austin and there’s a mass shooting or some s--- happening out here."

Another wrote, "Shooting in Downtown Austin at Buford’s let’s hope we don’t see a whole bunch of these pop up all of a sudden. My advice to the wind. Avoid crowded public places."

Another person reported, "My friend is down there and she says someone opened fired in with an AR 15, at least 2 deceased, sounded like 13 or so shot, medics currently working. Sounds like the situation is secured but shooter not yet caught."