What's happening at West Bountiful? Mandatory evacuation order issued, one man held

Residents in a neighborhood of West Bountiful are being instructed to evacuate without delay as public safety officials work to remove explosives, KSL.com reported. Residents in West Bountiful must evacuate immediately as officials handle explosives removal. The zone includes 1450 North and 1100 West, with the order lasting until 10 a.m. (Image for representation/AFP)

The evacuation zone encompasses the vicinity of 1450 North and 1100 West. This evacuation order will remain in effect until 10 a.m.

A temporary shelter has been established adjacent to the city park at 1930 N. 600 West.

Residents were instructed to bring their medications and "other immediate necessities," but they are not required to take any additional possessions, as stated by officials from West Bountiful City.

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West Bountiful evacuation order: Utah man arrested A man from Utah has been taken into custody after law enforcement found dynamite stored in proximity to a 2500-gallon diesel fuel tank at his residence, ABC4 reported.

Dwayne Raymond Hughes, 80, faces charges including one count of possession of an explosive (classified as a second-degree felony), one count of unlawful possession of fireworks (a Class B misdemeanor), and one count of reckless endangerment (a Class A misdemeanor).

As per court records, on April 25, police were dispatched to a home in West Bountiful in response to a domestic violence situation involving the homeowner and his son. During the arrest of the son, he informed an officer that his father, Dwayne Raymond Hughes, had explosives located on his property.

Following the booking of the son into jail, the officer moved back to Hughes' residence. He presented the officer with a container that held dynamite, which was located next to a 2500-gallon Diesel fuel tank. Furthermore, an empty box displaying an explosives placard and some fireworks were noted in the yard.

During the course of the investigation, officials discovered that the dynamite had been produced in the 1980s and had probably been kept on the Hughes' property for an unspecified duration without the necessary authorization.

The police have not confirmed whether this incident is connected to the evacuation.

Hughes has been booked into the Davis County Jail, where he is currently being held without the option of bail.