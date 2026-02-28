When will Bill Clinton's Epstein-related testimony video and transcripts be released? Here's what we know

One day after the committee questioned his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, for almost six hours regarding her knowledge of Jefferey Epstein and co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell, former U.S. president Bill Clinton is being deposed behind closed doors. Bill Clinton is testifying before the House Oversight Committee about his connections to Jeffrey Epstein. Here's all you need to know about the deposition. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) (AP)

"I saw nothing" and "did nothing wrong," Clinton told members of the Republican-led House Oversight Committee in an opening statement to the panel looking into his connections to Epstein on Friday. He also chastised the committee for forcing his wife to testify.

He admitted in the opening statement that he knew Epstein and that they had traveled together, but he claimed that his wife had "nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein" and "no memory of even meeting him."

He further added, “Since I am under oath, I will not falsely state that I am looking forward to your questions. But I am ready to answer them to the best of my abilities, consistent with the facts as I know them: the legitimate, the logical and even the outlandish.”

When will Bill Clinton's testimony video be released? James Comer, the Republican chair of the committee, characterized today as a "historical day" for Congress and said it would "seek the truth," BBC reported.

He also stated this morning to the media that he intends to make footage of Hillary and Bill Clinton's depositions publicly available soon.

Like Hillary Clinton's hearing yesterday, Bill Clinton's testimony will be recorded. Last night, Comer committed to making the former first lady's deposition tape public "hopefully within the next 24 hours."

What would the depositions tell us? Republicans and Democrats take turns asking questions during one-hour rounds of depositions. In depositions, witnesses must be sworn in, and the testimony must be recorded and transcribed, according to committee regulations.

For the first hour, the majority-holding Republicans will have the opportunity to ask questions, followed by the Democrats in the second hour. Members of Congress may also ask questions, although the committee's attorneys usually take the lead.

Chair James Comer, R-Ky., and ranking member Robert Garcia, D-Calif, are among the committee members and staff who are anticipated to be present today, just as they were yesterday.

BBC News reported that it is anticipated that today's deposition would be much longer and “much more tense.”

“I don't like seeing him deposed” BBC News reported that President Donald Trump made remarks about Bill Clinton's deposition today.

He said, “I don’t like seeing him deposed. But they certainly went after me more than that.”

According to BBC News, Republican Representative Anna Paulina feels that Clinton is being cooperative and open after two hours of the deposition. The women included on Epstein's non-prosecution agreement will also be subpoenaed by the oversight committee, she added.