When will ‘Lilo & Stitch’ be streaming on Disney+? Here's who plays who

Everyone’s favorite troublemaking pair, Lilo and Stitch, are making their return in Disney’s live-action reimagining of the beloved 2002 animated classic. Whether you're eager to relive the heartwarming story or planning to catch it from the comfort of home, many fans are wondering when the new Lilo & Stitch will be available to stream on Disney+ or purchase digitally. Here's what we know so far. Lilo and Stitch are returning in Disney's live-action remake of the 2002 classic. The film is expected to stream on Disney+.(Youtube/Disney)

Meet the cast of Lilo & Stitch live action

In the live-action Lilo & Stitch, the cast brings both familiar and fresh faces to the beloved story. Chris Sanders, the original voice of Stitch and the film’s creator, returns to voice the lovable alien once again. Maia Kealoha, an eight-year-old Hawaiian newcomer, makes her acting debut as Lilo Pelekai, while Sydney Agudong takes on the role of her older sister, Nani.

Other cast members from the original film include Tia Carrere, Amy Hill, and Jason Scott Lee, as reported by Forbes.

When will Lilo & Stitch live action be available to stream on Disney+?

The Lilo & Stitch live-action fans will have to wait to watch the film from the comfort of their homes. According to Forbes, the film is expected to be released three months after its theatrical release, which means it may be made available on Disney+ in late August or September.

When will Lilo & Stitch live action be available on digital platforms?

Before Lilo & Stitch (2025) becomes available to stream on Disney+, fans will have the option to purchase or rent the film on digital video-on-demand platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and YouTube TV. Typically, studios release films digitally about 45 to 65 days after their theatrical debut, placing the earliest possible digital release for Lilo & Stitch around July 7, 2025.

However, if the movie performs strongly at the box office, Disney may choose to extend its theatrical run before making it available online.