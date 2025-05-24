Where did Donald Trump go to high school? Was it West Point? Here's all we know

President Donald Trump spoke at the commencement at West Point on Saturday, congratulating cadets on their accomplishments and taking credit for the United States' military might and boasting about the ‘mandate’ he says he earned in the 2024 election. However, several social media users were left wondering: ‘Did Trump go to West Point for high school?’ Trump receives a photo as a present after delivering the commencement address at the 2025 US Military Academy Graduation Ceremony at West Point.(AFP)

No, Trump did not attend West Point for high school. He attended the New York Military Academy (NYMA) in Cornwall, New York, for his high school education from 1959 to 1964.

Trump was sent to NYMA at age 13 by his father, Fred Trump, who believed the structured environment would curb his rebellious behavior, per The Washington Post. The president described himself as ‘mostly interested in creating mischief’ before NYMA, per his book The Art of the Deal.

As a senior in 1963, he was named a captain but was transferred from leading A Company to a staff role after a hazing incident, a move he claims was a promotion but others recall as disciplinary. He led the school’s drill team in the 1963 Columbus Day parade.

Trump graduated in May 1964, then enrolled at Fordham University before transferring to the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, earning a BS in Economics in 1968.

On Saturday, speaking to graduates, he said: “In a few moments, you’ll become graduates of the most elite and storied military academy in human history. And you will become officers of the greatest and most powerful army the world has ever known. And I know, because I rebuilt that army, and I rebuilt the military. And we rebuilt it like nobody has ever rebuilt it before in my first term.”

“We’re getting rid of distractions and we’re focusing our military on its core mission: crushing America’s adversaries, killing America’s enemies and defending our great American flag like it has never been defended before,” Trump added.