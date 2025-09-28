Where is Daniel Krug now? All on his life behind bars after stalking and killing his wife Kristil Krug

In December 2023, the city of Broomfield, Colorado, witnessed the murder of Kristil Krug. The mother of three was found dead at her home. Police first believed she was killed by her ex, who had been sending her threatening emails and text messages. However, after the investigation, it was found that the truth was darker; the stalker was her own husband, Daniel Krug, who killed her, as per PEOPLE. Daniel Krug is accused of killing his wife.(X/ Broomfield Police)

A fake stalker plot

Two months before her death, Kristil began receiving disturbing messages that insulted her and threatened her husband. Some messages promised to “get rid of Daniel” so that the sender and Kristil could “be together.” Terrified, Kristil carried a concealed weapon, took firearm safety classes, and even created a “stalker log” to track the harassment.

When Kristil was found with stab wounds and blunt force trauma on December 14, 2023, suspicion quickly turned to the ex-boyfriend she had accused of stalking her. But police soon found out he was in another state with an alibi.

The truth comes out

Digital forensics revealed that the fake email accounts and burner phones used to torment Kristil were tied to Daniel’s workplace and financial records. Investigators also found troubling Google searches on his devices, including questions about how long a person could remain unconscious without brain damage.

On December 16, 2023, just two days after Kristil’s death, Daniel was arrested. Prosecutors argued that he had invented the stalker to manipulate Kristil and scare her into staying in the marriage. When it became clear she planned to leave him, they said, he killed her in a calculated act of violence.

Trial and sentencing

In April 2025, Daniel Krug was found guilty of first-degree murder, stalking, and criminal impersonation. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Prosecutors described the case as “a brutal, calculated murder” and said Kristil’s final months had been filled with fear and emotional abuse.

Where is he now?

Daniel King is currently serving his life sentence at Sterling Correctional Facility in Sterling, Colorado. While the crime he committed is irreversible and cannot bring Kristil back, Broomfield Chief of Police Enea Hempelmann said in a press release that the verdict has provided some measure of justice for her children, family, and friends.

"Jurors agreed the evidence and testimony against Daniel Krug was both conclusive and damning. While we know it won’t bring Kristil back to her family and friends, we hope it closes a painful chapter in their lives,” the statement read.

