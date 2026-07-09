Where is Lance Twiggs now? Tyler Robinson’s former partner remains key witness in Charlie Kirk murder case

Lance Twiggs has become an important figure in the ongoing case against Tyler Robinson, the 23-year-old man charged with the aggravated murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. While Twiggs has not been accused of taking part in the September 2025 shooting at Utah Valley University, his connection to Robinson and the evidence presented in court have placed him at the center of the investigation. Recent hearings in Utah have included testimony about messages Robinson allegedly sent Twiggs, as well as DNA evidence that prosecutors say links both men to items recovered near the scene. Robinson faces a possible death sentence if convicted, while Twiggs remains a cooperating witness.

Where is Lance Twiggs now amid Tyler Robinson proceedings?

Tyler Robinson (R) and Lance Twiggs (L) lWhere is Lance Twiggs now? Tyler Robinson’s ex-partner remains akey witness (X/@k_mahlburg)

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Twiggs continues to be mentioned during court proceedings because of evidence tied to him and Robinson. According to testimony presented this week, DNA from Robinson and Twiggs was found on a towel wrapped around a rifle that investigators believe was used in the shooting.

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{{^usCountry}} Their DNA was also found on a screwdriver recovered from the rooftop area where prosecutors say the shots were fired. Defense attorneys have challenged the reliability of that DNA evidence. Twiggs has largely stayed out of the spotlight since the shooting. He reportedly moved away from Utah and has been living quietly with family in Texas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Their DNA was also found on a screwdriver recovered from the rooftop area where prosecutors say the shots were fired. Defense attorneys have challenged the reliability of that DNA evidence. Twiggs has largely stayed out of the spotlight since the shooting. He reportedly moved away from Utah and has been living quietly with family in Texas. {{/usCountry}}

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There have been no public reports of criminal charges against him, and he is not expected to testify in person during the current hearing. Instead, his recorded statements remain part of the legal debate as the court decides whether Robinson’s case will move to trial.

Also Read: Tyler Robinson hearing: Candace Owens mocks Erika Kirk's ‘tears,’ accuses her ‘pay-rolled influencers’ of hiding truth

Lance Twiggs link to the Charlie Kirk case

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Twiggs, who was Robinson’s roommate and romantic partner at the time of the shooting, lived with him in St. George, Utah. According to court testimony, investigators believe Robinson shared details of his plans with Twiggs before the attack.

Prosecutors have alleged that Robinson left a note saying, “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it.” They also claim Robinson later sent messages to Twiggs after the shooting.

Those alleged communications have become a major part of the case being presented in court. Twiggs has not been charged with any crime. Authorities have repeatedly said they believe Robinson acted alone.

Also Read: Candace Owens drops explosive Ben Shapiro allegation in Charlie Kirk's case: ‘Shapiro just confessed…’

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To assist investigators, Twiggs was granted use immunity, meaning statements he provided cannot generally be used against him in a criminal case. Prosecutors have also sought to use portions of his recorded interview during the ongoing preliminary hearing.