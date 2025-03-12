Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Who are Dustin Pope, Jakob Kindt, and Cal Wesolowski, the responders killed in Mississippi medical helicopter crash?

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Mar 12, 2025 08:20 AM IST

On March 10, a medical helicopter crash in Madison County, Mississippi, claimed the lives of three first responders.

Three first responders were lost when a medical helicopter crashed in Madison County, Mississippi, on Monday, March 10.

On March 10, a medical helicopter crash in Madison County, Mississippi, resulted in the deaths of three first responders: Dustin Pope, Jakob Kindt, and Cal Wesolowski.(Facebook/University of Mississippi Medical Center)
On March 10, a medical helicopter crash in Madison County, Mississippi, resulted in the deaths of three first responders: Dustin Pope, Jakob Kindt, and Cal Wesolowski.(Facebook/University of Mississippi Medical Center)

On Tuesday, March 11, the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) identified the victims as Dustin Pope, 35, of Philadelphia; Jakob Kindt, 37, of Tupelo; and Cal Wesolowski, 62, of Starkville.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of the crew of AirCare 3 during yesterday's crash in Madison County,” UMMC mourned in their Facebook post.

ALSO READ| Delbert Hosemann's office shares health update after he collapses at Mississippi State Capitol in shocking video

AirCare helicopter crash claims lives of three in UMMC

The three first responders were travelling in an AirCare Eurocopter EC-135 helicopter when the aircraft went down in a heavily wooded area south of the Natchez Trace Parkway and north of Pipeline Road in Madison County.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported that the crash occurred at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Monday, March 10. No patients were on board at the time of the accident.

Wesolowski served as the pilot for Med-Trans, while Pope was the base supervisor for AirCare in Columbus and worked as a flight nurse. Kindt was a critical care paramedic, per WJTV News 12.

Pope and Kindt have been employed with UMMC since August 14, 2017. The loss deeply affected the medical community.

NTSB investigates Mississippi helicopter crash

During a press briefing, National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) spokesperson Todd Imman shared, “At one point during the flight, they ceased communications with air traffic control and communicated with base.”

Before the crash, Wesolowski reported that the crew was experiencing issues and intended to attempt an emergency landing in a field, Imman noted. Shortly after, 911 calls from a witness confirmed that the helicopter had crashed.

ALSO READ| Mississippi TikToker fatally shot by ex-husband in apparent murder-suicide: Police

Emergency responders faced challenges extinguishing the flames at the crash site, which was located in a remote and muddy area. Imman explained it took between two and three hours to fully suppress the fire. “We just finished our initial site visit. We were able to observe tree scratch marks that would be consistent with a rotor strike,” he explained, per WAPT.

Investigators anticipate releasing a preliminary report on the accident within 30 days, while the full investigation could take between 12 and 24 months, the outlet reported. The FAA and the NTSB continue to investigate the cause of the crash

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On