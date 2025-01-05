Mississippi TikToker fatally shot by ex-husband in apparent murder-suicide: Police

A Mississippi, US-based TikToker was found dead with gunshot wounds in what appears to be a murder-suicide by her former husband, as per the police. Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science. (Getty Images)

After the woman's death, a TikTok video has emerged in which she is praising her ex-spouse, calling him “incredible.”

The two were in the middle of their divorce proceedings when she made the video.

“I am about to be a newly single mom. I am in the middle of a divorce. My husband has been incredible though, really and truly. We are working together, everything’s great,” she said in the video posted on December 12, 2024.

What happened to Jennifer Sheffield?

According to the police, the bodies of the estranged couple were found during a welfare check of their residence for what officials described as an “obvious sign of foul play” at the place.

They died at 7:19 am on December 28, police said.

One of their two daughters was with them at the time of the incident, a local newspaper stated.

Meanwhile, the man's friends have questioned police's “murder-suicide” theory, saying he was “never a violent person,” and pointing to the TikTok video, in which the woman praised him for being “supportive” and noted that their divorce process was “civil.”

Her family has launched a GoFundMe page with a target to raise $15,000 (around ₹13 lakh) to help support her daughters.