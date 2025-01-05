Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mississippi TikToker fatally shot by ex-husband in apparent murder-suicide: Police

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 05, 2025 12:01 PM IST

Now a video has emerged of the woman praising him as “incredible” during their divorce proceedings.

A Mississippi, US-based TikToker was found dead with gunshot wounds in what appears to be a murder-suicide by her former husband, as per the police.

Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science. (Getty Images)
Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science. (Getty Images)

Also Read: TikToker arrested after allegedly showing off stolen Target goods in her videos

After the woman's death, a TikTok video has emerged in which she is praising her ex-spouse, calling him “incredible.”

The two were in the middle of their divorce proceedings when she made the video.

Also Read: TikToker, who went viral for guiding illegal migrants to ‘invade’ US homes, to be deported?

“I am about to be a newly single mom. I am in the middle of a divorce. My husband has been incredible though, really and truly. We are working together, everything’s great,” she said in the video posted on December 12, 2024.

What happened to Jennifer Sheffield?

According to the police, the bodies of the estranged couple were found during a welfare check of their residence for what officials described as an “obvious sign of foul play” at the place.

Also Read: Remains of Georgia mom and TikToker Minelys Zoe Rodriguez-Ramirez found week after she disappeared, man arrested

They died at 7:19 am on December 28, police said.

One of their two daughters was with them at the time of the incident, a local newspaper stated.

Meanwhile, the man's friends have questioned police's “murder-suicide” theory, saying he was “never a violent person,” and pointing to the TikTok video, in which the woman praised him for being “supportive” and noted that their divorce process was “civil.”

Also Read: TikToker urges American women to leave their husbands if they voted for Trump, says ‘You are in a lot of danger’

Her family has launched a GoFundMe page with a target to raise $15,000 (around 13 lakh) to help support her daughters.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On