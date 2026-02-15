Who are the richest athletes at the 2026 Winter Olympics? Net worths of Eileen Gu, Lindsey Vonn and more

The 2026 Winter Olympics are underway in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo from February 6 to 22, bringing together the world’s top winter sports athletes. Although medal bonuses vary by country, athletes increasingly rely on sponsorships, endorsements and media partnerships to build long-term financial security. China's Eileen Gu waits for her score as she competes in the women's freestyle skiing big air qualifications at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, (AP)

In many cases, brand deals far exceed competition prize money.

Below is a list of some of the wealthiest athletes competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics, per Newsweek.

Richest athletes and their estimated net worths Eileen Gu: approx. $50 million

Auston Matthews: approx. $35-50 million

Lindsey Vonn: approx. $8-16 million

Mikaela Shiffrin: approx. $8-15 million

Chloe Kim: approx. $10 million

Laurence Fournier Beaudry: approx. $1-6 million

Jordan Stolz: approx. $100,000-$1 million

Income sources Eileen Gu has built a global brand through partnerships with Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Tiffany & Co., Victoria’s Secret and Red Bull. Born and raised in San Francisco, she switched to represent China in 2019, citing her mother’s heritage and a desire to grow the sport there, reported Newsweek. Financial literacy instructor Alex Beene noted that most of her wealth comes from endorsement deals in China.

Auston Matthews derives much of his wealth from NHL contracts and sponsorship deals, including those linked to the Toronto Maple Leafs, making him one of the highest-earning athletes in the Olympic field.

Chloe Kim has built a strong commercial portfolio through endorsements with Nike, Oakley, Monster Energy, Toyota and Visa, helping her reach an estimated $10 million net worth, according to Newsweek.

Mikaela Shiffrin combines World Cup prize earnings with endorsements from brands such as Adidas, Atomic, Barilla, Visa and Longines. Financial adviser Drew Powers noted that while she earns significant prize money, endorsements remain a crucial component of her income.

Lindsey Vonn accumulated her wealth through a long alpine skiing career, sponsorships, media work and real estate investments.

Laurence Fournier Beaudry benefits from competition earnings, federation support and sponsorships, though ice dance offers comparatively limited prize money.

Jordan Stolz, a rising speed skating star, has built early wealth through prize money and sponsorships, placing his net worth in the lower six-figure range so far.