Search
Thu, Nov 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

Who is B.J. Penn? UFC Hall of Famer arrested on assault charge in Hawaii in his 6th arrest this year

BySumanti Sen
Published on: Nov 06, 2025 01:36 pm IST

Former UFC star B.J. Penn has been arrested and charged for allegedly beating up a man, Hawai’i Police claimed.

Former UFC star B.J. Penn has landed in legal trouble again in Hawaii. He was arrested and charged for allegedly beating up a man on Tuesday morning, November 4, a news release issued by Hawai’i Police claimed.

Who is B.J. Penn? UFC Hall of Famer arrested on assault charge in Hawaii in his 6th arrest this year(Hawaii Island Police)
Who is B.J. Penn? UFC Hall of Famer arrested on assault charge in Hawaii in his 6th arrest this year(Hawaii Island Police)

Police arrived at a home in Hilo, Hawaii, at 1 pm following reports of an assault. A man, 45, told cops that Penn had “punched and kicked him multiple times before the alleged victim was able to leave the area and contact police.” The victim was later treated for his injuries at Hilo Benioff Medical Center.

Read More | Chauncey Billups net worth and stats: NBA Hall of Famer arrested in federal gambling probe

“At 11:50 a.m., officers located Penn on Lehua Street in Hilo, where he was arrested without incident. He was charged with third-degree assault and his bail was set at $1,000, which he later posted,” says the release. “Penn is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Dec. 2, at 1 p.m. in Hilo District Court.”

Police have urged anyone with information about the incident to contact Officer Chester Franco of South Hilo Patrol at (808) 935-3311, or via email at chester.franco@hawaiicounty.gov.

B.J. Penn’s previous run-ins with the law

This is not the first time Penn, 46, has landed in legal trouble. This year, he was arrested as many as five times over a period of four months, related to an ongoing family dispute.

Read More | Who is Dre Kirkpatrick Jr? Son of ex-NFL star, University of Alabama defensive back arrested in Tuscaloosa

Penn’s last arrest took place in September after he violated a court-ordered restraining order that his mother, Lorraine Shin, had granted against him, as reported by the New York Post.

Penn, a former fighter, alleged that his family had been replaced by impostors after being killed. His first arrest this year came in May on family abuse charges after he allegedly pushed his mother into a car.

Who is B.J. Penn?

Penn, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu prodigy, became the first non-Brazilian to win the black belt division of the World Jiu-Jitsu Championship. He later made the jump to MMA.

Penn notably debuted at UFC 31, and later went on to take hold of the UFC Welterweight championship in 2004 and the lightweight championship in 2008.

Penn, whose last UFC bout came during UFC 237 on May 11, 2019, was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2015.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Who is B.J. Penn? UFC Hall of Famer arrested on assault charge in Hawaii in his 6th arrest this year
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On