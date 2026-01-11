Who is Bob Day? Portland police chief mocked for crying while admitting Tren de Aragua ties in CBP shooting; video viral

Moncada and Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras remain hospitalized in stable condition, the New York Post reported. They are both in federal custody.

The Department of Homeland Security said that the driver, Luis David Nico Moncada, “weaponized his vehicle” and tried to run over agents, prompting a CBP officer to shoot in self-defense.

Day stated that he initially hesitated to disclose the suspected gang ties because he was concerned about the “historic injustice of victim blaming.” He added that the shooting is under investigation, and that the information was released for transparency.

“They do have some nexus to involvement with TDA. We can confirm that,” Day said at a news conference, pausing as he choked up and wiped away tears.

Portland’s police chief is being mocked online after a video showed him crying while confirming that two illegal immigrants shot by a federal agent had suspected ties to the violent Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua . Police Chief Bob Day broke down while announcing that the two suspects wounded in a U.S. Customs and Border Protection encounter had a “nexus” to the gang, backing up a Department of Homeland Security statement that was previously released.

‘This is absolutely embarrassing’ Netizens mocked Day in the comment section of the above video. “This is absolutely embarrassing. Imagine being someone that’s been affected by these two and watching the police chief boohoo’ing about illegal criminals being shot,” one X user wrote. “Crying over gang members while victims get silence. Pathetic,” wrote another.

“Bob Day needs to be fired. He’s literally weeping for illegals connected to a violent foreign gang. This is being disgraceful. Has he ever weeped like this for American victims of illegals?” one user wrote, while another said, “We're going to need a very strong re-education program for this city, and others, with many re-education camps after the next civil war.” “When Police are crying for criminals....you know your city's criminal justice system is upside down,” said one user.

Who is Bob Day? Day was sworn in as Chief of Police on October 11, 2023, according to the City of Portland, Oregon’s website. He retired as Deputy Chief of the Portland Police Bureau in 2019, and later launched Reluctant Change, which is a company “that offers workshops, keynote speeches, and consulting services on how to use humility, curiosity, empathy, and hope as a vital pathway to managing change and leading effectively,” per the website.

Day previously also worked as a consultant and contractor for various companies, including as the Director of Strategic Initiatives for the Red Door Project, Lones Management Consulting and as a Project Manager for Mayor Ted Wheeler’s Office.

“Bob’s law enforcement experience spans 29 years. After being appointed to the Portland Police Bureau on April 26, 1990, he held multiple ranks including officer, sergeant, lieutenant and captain. Bob served as the Central Precinct commander, as well as tactical incident commander and crowd control commander. He was appointed to Assistant Chief and later, Deputy Chief in May 2018. As a member of the chiefs executive team, he oversaw the majority of the day-to-day responsibilities of the Police Bureau, focusing mainly on operations and investigations,” the website says.

Day has a Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Management and Leadership from George Fox University, and also an Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Clackamas Community College.