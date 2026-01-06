A Connecticut police chief resigned on Monday, January 5, after admitting to stealing money from a city fund for personal use, authorities said, the New York Post reported. New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson admitted that he stole from a fund meant to compensate confidential informants for helping police solve crimes, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker announced during a press conference. Who is Karl Jacobson and why did the New Haven police chief resign? (City of New Haven via AP,File)(AP)

Who is Karl Jacobson?

Jacobson acted as the city’s police chief for over three years. He started working with the New Haven Police Department 15 years ago, eventually moving up the ranks to the top position in the Connecticut city.

Jacobson says in a note on the City of New Haven’s website, “We are dedicated to ensuring a safe and inclusive environment throughout the city of New Haven by re-initiating and revitalizing its community-based policing strategies throughout each of the city's neighborhoods.”

“The New Haven Police Department strives to reduce crime, increase safety, and create solutions to challenges affecting each of our city's diverse districts,” he adds.

Jacobson’s resignation comes after he admitted to the scheme after deputies confronted him with irregularities in the fund on Monday morning, the Democratic mayor said. The money was stolen for his personal expenses, it was alleged. It is unclear how much money he stole, as is the duration of the alleged scheme.

Jacobson has submitted paperwork for his retirement, effective immediately. He resigned just before the mayor was scheduled to meet with him and place him on administrative leave, Elicker said.

“To say this news is a shock is an understatement,” Elicker said.

“No one is above the law … we treat everyone the same. That includes the New Haven Chief of Police,” the mayor said.

There is no evidence to suggest that anyone else was involved in the money being swindled.

Assistant Chief David Zannelli is now set to serve as the acting police chief after Jacobson’s departure, Elicker said. Authorities said that the state police and the state’s attorney’s office are looking for the next steps to carry out an investigation into Jacobson’s alleged crimes.