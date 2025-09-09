Who is Mark Welsh? Texas A&M prez faces calls to resign after berating student over gender ideology objection

Texas A&M President Mark Welsh has released a statement after a student was asked to leave a lecture for objecting to a professor promoting leftist gender ideas during a children’s literature course. Texas Republican State Rep. Brian Harrison shared videos showing a student confronting Dr. Melissa McCoul during a children’s literature class. McCoul was allegedly pushing leftist views on sex, gender, and race. Texas A&M prez Mark Welsh under fire for berating student over gender ideology objection (Mark A. Welsh III/LinkedIn)

Welsh is now facing calls to resign for the way he handled the incident.

“I learned this afternoon that key leaders in the College of Arts and Sciences approved plans to continue teaching course content that was not consistent with the course’s published description,” Welsh said in a statement posted on X by Texas A&M University. “As a result, I directed the provost to remove the dean and department head from their administrative positions, effective immediately.”

Read More | Texas A&M student asked to leave lecture after confronting professor for promoting leftist gender ideas | Video

Welsh added, “Our students use the published information in the course catalog to make important decisions about the courses they take in pursuit of their degrees. If we allow different course content to be taught from what is advertised, we let our students down. When it comes to our academic offerings, we must keep our word to our students and to the state of Texas.”

In the comment section, many asked for clarity. “Does 'remove from their administrative positions' mean they were fired or will they just be returned to them once the smoke blows over?” one user asked. “Was she fired or not? If not, you should lose all federal funding,” wrote another, referring to calls for McCoul to be fired. “So why did you berate the student who brought the concerns to you in the first place? @brianeharrison has posted THOSE recordings? You should resign,” one user wrote, referring to a viral audio of Welsh and the student’s conversation. One said, “This is weak. The only thing any of us care about is when this prof is fired. Anything less is concession.”

“The US Attorney for .@CivilRights is on their way with an investigation. You are violating the law. I hope you lose your funding. FYI, there are only two genders,” one user wrote. Another said, “No more money until Welsh is gone and the university disavows LGBTQ agenda”. “Not enough. Welsh must go,” wrote a user.

Viral audio of a conversation between the student and Mark Welsh

In an audio shared by Harrison, Welsh was heard saying in a phone call with the student that the university would review the children’s literature course, adding that “there’s not a problem” teaching LGBT literature as long as the university clearly states that it will be part of a class. The student then asked Welsh if there would be more changes, including firing McCoul. Welsh accused the student of attempting to “pick a fight,” making it clear that the professor would not be punished.

Read More | Prove race not considered for admissions: Donald Trump's new order to combat DEI in US colleges

“What do you expect us to do, fire her?” Welsh asked, and the student replied, “Absolutely.”

“That’s not happening,” Welsh snapped back.

The incident

According to slides reviewed by The Daily Wire, the class was aimed at getting students to “think critically about what [children’s literature] can tell us about how we (and others) understand childhood.” The class devoted quite some attention to sex, gender, and “queerness.” A slide titled “Why talk about queerness at all?” denied that the sexual topic was not appropriate for children.

The student told McCoul during one class that the course material was against US President Donald Trump’s orders on gender and diversity, equity, and inclusion. “Thinking that homosexuality or queer people are always ‘x-rated’ is an effect of heteronormativity, the idea that heterosexual or straight is normal as well as normative,” the slide reads.

“This also goes against, not only myself, but a lot of people’s religious beliefs,” the student added. “And so I am not going to participate in this because it’s not legal.”

McCoul asked the student if she was “suggesting” that the teaching on gender and sex was “false,” to which the student replied, “Yes.”

“You are under a misconception that what I’m saying is illegal,” the professor responded.

McCoul went on to say that her teachings are “biologically true,” adding that the student would not be able to prevent her from teaching those ideas on gender identity and gender expression. “Because I do have the legal and ethical authority [and] professional expertise in this classroom,” McCoul told the student. “It’s time for you to leave.”

Who is Mark Welsh?

Welsh was named the 27th president of Texas A&M University on December 12, 2023. He has previously served as dean of the Bush School of Government and Public Service after retiring from the U.S. Air Force.

Welsh was born in San Antonio. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from the U.S. Air Force Academy and a Master of Science degree in computer resource management from Webster University. He graduated from the Army Command and General Staff College, the Air War College and the National War College.

According to Texas A&M University, “He was a fellow of Seminar XXI at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a fellow of the National Security Studies Program of Syracuse University and Johns Hopkins University, a fellow of Ukrainian Security Studies at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, a fellow of the Pinnacle Course of the National Defense University and a graduate of the General Manager Program at the Harvard Business School.”

Welsh received various awards during his military career, including the Defense Distinguished Service Medal with oak leaf cluster, Distinguished Service Medal with oak leaf cluster, Defense Superior Service Medal with oak leaf cluster, Legion of Merit with oak leaf cluster and Distinguished Flying Cross with oak leaf cluster.

The university says, “Welsh became the 20th Chief of Staff of the Air Force in August 2012, serving as the senior uniformed Air Force officer responsible for the organization, training and equipping of 664,000 active-duty Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve and civilian forces serving in the United States and overseas. As a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, he and other service chiefs functioned as military advisers to the Secretary of Defense, National Security Council and President. He also previously served as Commander of the U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Commander of NATO's Air Command at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, as Associate Director of Military Affairs at the Central Intelligence Agency and as Commandant of the United States Air Force Academy.”