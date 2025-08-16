Who is Brad Nall? Des Moines man seen tearing down anti-Trump posters in viral video launches GoFundMe

A Des Moines man caught on camera confronting a group of female protesters and tearing down anti-Trump posters has been identified as Bradley “Brad” Nall, according to a GoFundMe campaign he launched. Des Moines man Bradley “Brad” Nall has launched a GoFundMe campaign.(X)

Viral video

The incident took place on a bridge in Des Moines, Iowa, where a group of protesters had displayed signs equating President Donald Trump with Adolf Hitler. In the viral clip, Nall is seen aggressively tearing down the posters while the protesters shout at him and hurl expletives. At one point, he appears to push one of the women. As he finishes ripping down the signs, he walks away laughing and heads toward his pickup truck.

The video quickly spread across social media platforms, garnering millions of views. Supporters of Trump praised Nall’s actions, calling him a “patriot,” while critics condemned his behavior as aggressive and potentially criminal.

One person wrote on X, “Whoever the gentleman is in Des Moines, Iowa, thank you for tearing down their signs; if they can put them up illegally, then you can take the signs down.”

Another commented, “Nice to see patriots taking action."

A third person wrote, “Disgusting.”

Another person commented, “He should be arrested for assault.”

GoFundMe launched

Following the viral attention, Nall launched a GoFundMe campaign titled “Justice for Fed Up Patriot,” which was later taken down by the platform. He then created a second fundraiser called “Support for Patriot Standing for Trump.”

In his message on the page, Nall wrote, “I am just an ordinary working man who took a stand against people who want to try to slander President Trump's name and malign him with Adolf Hitler. I did not harm anyone, but I got maced as I was walking away. I'm sure they will pursue some kind of charges. I see these kinds of ridiculous signs everyday and I just got fed up with the lies. I work hard for my family and feel like our President is a good person who is on our side, America's side for once.”

He added, "I've lived and worked in Des Moines my whole life. Protests happen all the time. But illegally covering the bridges in ridiculous propaganda comparing Trump to Hitler is crossing the line. I didn't put my hands on anyone. I took the signs down. They maced me as I was walking away. Calling me a pedophile over and over like deranged lunatics. They're harassing me, my job, and my family as well as completely innocent people who had old phone numbers and addresses of mine because the lunatics were trying to doxx me. Now they're trying to sue me in civil court, because there wasn't cause for a criminal charge, and they are insane with hatred and brainwashing. Thank you for your support! I appreciate all the messages! God Bless.”