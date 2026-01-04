The violinist who has sued Will Smith for sexual harassment urged people to “stand up” for their beliefs in a cryptic message days before filing a lawsuit against the ‘I Am Legend’ actor. Brian King Joseph is suing Smith his company for sexual harassment, alleging wrongful termination and retaliation. Who is Brian King Joseph? Will Smith’s sexual harassment accuser's cryptic message on getting ‘shamed, threatened’(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, briankingjoseph/Instagram)

Joseph filed a complaint at the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, on Tuesday, December 30, against Smith and Treyball Studios Management, Inc. The complaint alleges that Smith “was deliberately grooming and priming Mr. Joseph for further sexual exploitation” after inviting him to join his global tour, Based on a True Story: 2025, in November 2024, as reported by People.

Smith’s attorney, Allen B. Grodsky, told Page Six in a statement that the complaint was “false, baseless and reckless.” “[The allegations] are categorically denied, and we will use all legal means available to address these claims and to ensure that the truth is brought to light,” Grodsky added.

Brian King Joseph’s cryptic message

Joseph said in a video on Instagram in December 2025, “Earlier this year, I was hired to be a performer on a major, major tour with somebody who was huge in the industry.”

“So I was excited, you know, proud of myself for getting the opportunity. Unfortunately, some things happened,” he claimed. “I can’t get too into the details of exactly what that was because it’s already a legal issue right now, but the reason why I’m speaking out about this is because getting fired or getting blamed or shamed or threatened or anything like that simply for reporting sexual misconduct or safety threats at work is not okay.”

Joseph further said that he knows there are people out there who are “afraid to speak out.” “I understand, and if that’s you, I see you,” he added. “And that’s pretty much it. More updates to come soon. Thanks for listening.”

The post is captioned, “Important PSA: love you guys, stay safe out there and always stand up for your beliefs and what is right no matter what”.

Who is Brian King Joseph?

Joseph, 35, a former America’s Got Talent finalist, first worked with Smith in December 2024. The musician’s website says that he “has received recognition” from Chris Brown, Fetty Wap, Machine Gun Kelly, Keke Palmer, Mike Posner and Snoop Dogg.

“A Washington DC Native, BKJ has made a name for himself in the music scene since the age of 4. He has performed with major touring acts such as George Clinton & P Funkadelics, Machine Gun Kelly, He has toured the country with his charting Reggae band Lucky Dub, were personally requested to perform for the Mayor of DC and Supreme Court Justice Sotamayor. He has appeared on hit TV shows such as "MTV Real World" and several commercials,” Joseph’s website says.

Joseph was offered a Full Presidential Scholarship at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts, in 2012.

The website adds, “BKJ was the catalyst and first winner of MTV's latest Music Competition, "Cover of The Month". After receiving over 26 Million claps (likes) within a one-month period, BKJ was personally selected by Mike Posner as the Winner and described as - "a beast [on violin]"”

Joseph often collaborates with lifestyle brands, independent designers, and event programmers for various sponsored and private events. He composes and produces all of his music independently, according to his website.