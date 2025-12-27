Tyler Perry has been sued for sexual assault by an actor who appeared in ‘Boo! A Madea Halloween’. This is the second lawsuit filed in recent years accusing the filmmaker of sexual harassment. Does Tyler Perry have a wife and kids? All about his family amid sexual assault lawsuit row (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Mario Rodriguez filed the lawsuit in California, accusing Perry of subjecting him to repeated unwanted sexual advances over many years, including sexual battery and assault at Perry’s Los Angeles home, the AP reported. Rodriguez, who wants at least $77 million in damages, also sued Lionsgate, which distributed the 2016 film, alleging that the studio overlooked Perry’s alleged misconduct.

What to know about Tyler Perry’s family

Perry was born to Willie Maxine Perry, who was married to Emmitt Perry Sr. The studio mogul has three siblings.

Emmitt Sr. allegedly abused both Perry and his mother. Perry, who previously described his childhood as a "living hell,” had his first name legally changed from Emmitt to Tyler at the age of 16, to distance himself from Emmitt Sr.

Perry reportedly discovered through a DNA test after his mother's death in 2009 that Emmitt Sr. is not his biological father. The identity of his biological father is not known to the public.

Perry is not married and has never been. However, he was in a long-term relationship with Ethiopian model and activist Gelila Bekele from 2009 to 2020, and the two of them share a son named Aman Tyler Perry, who was born in 2014.

Perry and Bekele broke up in December 2020. A source told People at the time that the pair "amicably split some time ago and remain close friends."

Perry told People shortly after welcoming Aman in 2014 that parenthood was "surreal, incredible, moving." "I see my face in him every day and it's pretty wonderful," he said at the New York City premiere of Selma. "[I'm surprised] how much of a personality he has of his own. Just watching his facial expressions and realizing that this kid has come to me with his own life, and mine is not his and his is not mine. I'm just here to usher him."

Perry told the outlet in 2019, while talking about watching Aman grow up, that "even the things that are driving me crazy" bring him joy. "This is the thing he does: 'Can a cheetah beat a rancher? Can a cheetah beat a car? Can a cheetah beat a bird? Can a cheetah beat a leaf falling?'' By the time we go through all of, 'Can a cheetah beat?', I'm beat," Perry said. "But no, it's just joy. Just watching him learn and discover and yeah, it's wonderful."

After Perry and Bekele split, an insider told the outlet that the pair’s “focus is on being the best parents they can for their son."