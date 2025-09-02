Who is Catherine Paiz? YouTube’s ACE Family matriarch announces she is getting married to BF Igor Ten | See photos

Internet celebrity Catherine Paiz has taken to Instagram to announce that she is getting married in September to her boyfriend Igor Ten. Ten, who describes himself as a tattoo artist and painter, also shared a separate post to announce the good news. Paiz introduced Ten as her boyfriend in a November 2024 Instagram post captioned “my love”. Who is Catherine Paiz? YouTube’s ACE Family matriarch announces she is getting married to BF Igor Ten (catherinepaiz/Instagram)

Sharing a series of romantic photos with Ten, Paiz wrote on Instagram, “So glad I turned the page… September is the month I walk down the aisle to spend forever with you”.

Ten, on the other hand, captioned his post, “In February 2025, on Valentine’s Day, I experienced one of the most unforgettable moments of my life: I asked my muse to marry me. From that day forward, a new chapter opened within me, a chapter of growth, of discovery, and of a love that continues to blossom without end.”

He added, “The love I feel for her has multiplied and gracefully extended to three extraordinary kids: Elle, Alaïa, and Steel. Life with them has been one of the most eye-opening and transformative experiences of my journey. I never imagined I could feel a love so pure, so profound… a love that reshapes me every day and reveals the beauty of loving in an entirely new way. Today, I celebrate not only our promise to each other, but the certainty that I have found my soulmate, my safe harbor, and the love of my life.”

Who is Catherine Paiz?

Paiz, along with her ex Austin McBroom, gained popularity while becoming one of YouTube’s most famous families. Things looked dreamy on camera, but behind the scenes, their marriage was troubled, which led to their January 2024 separation.

Paiz made headlines with her candid May 2025 tell-all interview on the ‘Call Her Daddy’ Podcast. There, she opened up about their breakup, and more.

Paiz was born in Montreal, Canada, and lived in Florida during some part of her childhood. She came to Los Angeles to pursue a modelling career when she was 16 years old. Paiz modelled and also appeared in a few films, including Lilin’s Blood, Monday Nights at Seven and You Can’t Have It.

Paiz and McBroom dated for a year before their eldest child, daughter Elle Lively McBroom, was born in May 2016. Their growing family led to the creation of the birth of their YouTube channel, The ACE Family. Despite their split, the channel remains on Instagram.

McBroom, a former NCAA basketball player, proposed to Paiz in 2017. They got married later that year, but announced their marriage to fans only in 2020. They later had two more children together, daughter Alaïa Marie McBroom, and son Steel McBroom.

McBroom announced that he and Paiz were separating in January 2024. “We have mutually agreed to a divorce but will remain a team when it comes to our kids,” he wrote in a statement at the time. “We created one of the greatest stories, almost a decade together, so many memories, so many accomplishments but every book comes to an end. And now we will be writing a new book as separate authors.”

Paiz later shared her own statement, saying, “We have mutually agreed to a divorce and will part amicably. Our paths as a couple have shifted and have created challenges that are irreconcilable. This decision comes with a very heavy heart. As heartbreaking as this is, I also feel liberated.”

At the time, rumors surfaced that McBroom had cheated – and the claims were confirmed by Paiz during a May 28, 2025, episode of the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast. “I know for sure of three,” Paiz said, referencing the number of women her husband cheated on her with. “They’re out there in the world acting like that never happened, probably.”

McBroom had previously claimed that Paiz knew about his involvement with some women during their marriage and was OK with it as he did not "embarrass" her. However, on the podcast, Paiz shut down these claims. “That is not true. I never ever, ever, ever said that. I would never say that. [That was a] punch to the gut,” she said.