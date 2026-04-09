Who is Chris Convy? Nikki Glaser says she 'kinda likes it' when he hooks up with other women

Comedian Nikki Glaser has sparked conversation online after candidly discussing her relationship with longtime partner Chris Convy, revealing she “kinda likes it” when he hooks up with other women. The remarks were made on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast and reported by Page Six. Convy (R) has worked on major television events and comedy specials. (Getty Images)

Glaser clarified that the arrangement is not mutual, noting she is not interested in seeing other people herself. “In a relationship, I don’t really care if my boyfriend were to hook up,” she said, adding that she even enjoys hearing about his experiences. However, she drew a firm boundary around emotional intimacy, saying that would feel like “emotional cheating.”

She also shared that discussing Convy’s past relationships or encounters has, at times, felt like “foreplay” for her, though she mentioned that any outside interactions must remain purely physical and without deeper connection.

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Who is Chris Convy? Chris Convy is a television and radio producer who has built a steady career behind the scenes in the entertainment industry. While he has recently come into the spotlight due to Glaser’s comments, his professional work spans several well-known productions.

According to Town & Country, Convy has worked on major television events and comedy specials, including The Little Mermaid Live (2019) and Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor (2020).

He has also been closely involved in Glaser’s projects, contributing to her Comedy Central series Not Safe With Nikki Glaser and her HBO special.

Convy’s work has earned industry recognition, including multiple Emmy nominations. He won an Emmy in 2025 for producing a Mark Twain Prize event honoring Conan O’Brien.

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A decade-long, on-and-off relationship Convy and Glaser first met in 2013 while working on MTV’s Nikki & Sara Live, where he served as a producer. Their relationship began soon after and has continued on and off for over a decade.

Glaser has previously spoken about their repeated breakups, revealing in past interviews that they have split several times, with some breaks lasting as long as three years.

She has described herself as someone who struggles with long-term commitment. She has been open about how their relationship operates, including the rules they’ve set.