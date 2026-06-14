Who is Donny Perales? McKinney Attorney appointed to handle Karmelo Anthony’s appeal after 35-year murder sentence

Karmelo Anthony, the Texas teenager convicted of murdering fellow student Austin Metcalf, has formally begun the appeals process following his 35-year prison sentence. Karmelo Anthony, the Texas teenager convicted of murdering fellow student Austin Metcalf, has formally begun the appeals process following his 35-year prison sentence. (X/@ginamilan_)

Court records show that Anthony filed a Notice of Appeal in Collin County and requested court-appointed legal representation, stating under oath that he could not afford appellate counsel.

According to Collin County records cited by Texas Metro News, attorney Donny Perales has now been appointed to represent Anthony during the appeal.

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Who is Donny Perales? According to Texas Metro News, Perales is a McKinney-based attorney associated with the law firm Chesley & Perales.

Professional profiles indicate that Perales has extensive experience handling criminal defense matters in Texas courts. His public Avvo attorney profile states that he has practiced law for more than two decades and focuses on criminal defense, DWI cases, juvenile matters and appellate representation in the District Courts and County Courts at Law of Collin County.

Perales' LinkedIn profile identifies him as a partner at Chesley & Perales and highlights years of experience representing clients in North Texas courts. The firm handles criminal defense, family law and civil litigation matters.

His appointment means Anthony will receive legal representation funded through the court system because of his claimed inability to pay for appellate counsel.

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Karmelo Anthony's appeal Anthony was convicted of the fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf during a track meet in Frisco, Texas, in April 2025.

A Collin County jury found him guilty of murder and sentenced him to 35 years in prison. Shortly after sentencing, Anthony filed a Notice of Appeal with the 296th District Court of Collin County.

On Wednesday, Anthony was also moved to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He was taken to his assigned unit at the Wallace Pack Unit, a medium-security prison located about 30 miles southeast of College Station, after completing the agency's intake procedure.

The filing includes a Pauper's Oath, a legal document in which Anthony states that he is "penniless, destitute and indigent" and unable to pay for legal representation or appeal-related costs.