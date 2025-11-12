Who is Hunter Moreno? Meet Brittany Snow's rumored fiancé

Hunter Moreno, a Los Angeles-based creative director, cinematographer and photographer, is drawing sudden public attention as reports claim that he may be engaged to The Hunting Wives Star Brittany Snow, after a year of dating. Hunter Moreno Engagement Rumors with Brittany Snow(Instagram)

The couple was first linked in October 2024; a hot-mic video of Snow’s co-star Claire Danes teasing “You’re engaged?” at the premiere of Snow’s new film reignited speculation on November 10, Page Six reported.

Also Read: Dakota Fanning says Tom Cruise has still kept this birthday tradition with her

Who is Hunter Moreno?

Moreno began his career shooting for YouTube-based influencers, gradually moving into higher-profile assignments.

His work spans music videos, commercials and branded content for the likes of Miley Cyrus (Austin) and Machine Gun Kelly (Taurus), according to his IMDb profile. He also worked on Renee Rapp's “Tummy Hurts.”

He lists himself as “creative director, photographer ,director, founder @makesureyourfriendsareokay” on his Instagram profile.

Moreno also co-founded the nonprofit organisation Make Sure Your Friends Are OK. The organisation addresses mental health awareness among young creators and content-makers.

According to the group’s website, their story began in a reality TV show. “A question rang out through the drama and tears of the people on screen — ‘where are their friends and why aren’t they helping?’ By the time the episode ended, Make sure your friends are okay. was born with the mission of creating a community supporting growth and understanding in real-life friendships, and bringing the drama and tears to an overdue end.”

Also Read: Who is Victoria Sorocean, illegal immigrant & convicted killer arrested by ICE?

The engagement rumors

The rumors of engagement surfaced after fans saw the video shared by DeuxMoi, where Danes appeared to ask Snow, “You’re engaged? When did that happen?” at the premiere of The Beast in Me on November 5. Moreno and Snow have not publicly confirmed either the engagement or even the status of their relationship

Snow has been extremely private about her love life since her divorce, but the only man she’s been publicly seen with is Hunter Moreno.

The Daily Mail was able to obtain photos of the two kissing in October 2024, which led to their initial connection. They have since frequently engaged with each other's posts on social media.