Who is James Rondeau? Art Institute of Chicago president on leave after alleged misconduct on United flight

The Art Institute of Chicago, one of the United States’ most respected cultural institutions, has entered a period of uncertainty following an incident involving its president, James Rondeau, during an international flight last month. The museum confirmed that Rondeau is currently on a voluntary leave of absence while the matter is under internal review, as reported by USA Today. James Rondeau apparently displayed unpredictable behaviour while flying from Chicago to Munich. Flight crew had to step in after witnesses reported a mid-air disruption.(X/ @jamesrondeau1)

Rondeau was traveling on a flight from Chicago to Munich when he allegedly exhibited erratic behavior. Witnesses reported a mid-air disturbance that required intervention by flight crew members. The situation reportedly escalated, prompting involvement from airport authorities upon landing in Germany, as reported by CBS News.

It has been suggested that a combination of alcohol and prescription medication may have contributed to the behavior, which allegedlyy included partially undressing in the cabin. No injuries have been reported, but the disruptive conduct has raised questions about judgment and accountability at the helm of the esteemed museum.

The Art Institute’s leadership has convened emergency meetings to discuss the incident and its potential implications for the institution’s image and day-to-day operations. While no formal disciplinary action has been announced, Rondeau’s temporary departure from his post signals the seriousness with which the matter is being treated internally, as reported by MSN.

Rondeau has led the Art Institute since 2016, overseeing major acquisitions and expansions during his tenure. He has been a central figure in shaping the museum’s vision and international standing over the past decade. His absence comes at a critical time as the museum prepares for several high-profile exhibitions this summer.

In an official communication to staff, the institution reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining professional standards and ensuring the stability of leadership. The board is expected to appoint an interim president in the coming days to ensure continuity, as reported by USA Today.