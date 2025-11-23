Who is Jose Gutierrez? Teen driver faces murder charges after 'intentional' 12-car crash in Las Vegas

Jose Gutierrez, a 19-year-old is facing murder charges after he caused a 12-car crash in Las Vegas on Tuesday. The 12-car crash had taken place around 3:30 pm at the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Jones Boulevard, in the northwest alley.(X/@LVMPD)

He reportedly accelerated his vehicle to 71 mph leading to the crash where his pregnant girlfriend and another driver was killed, as per 8 News Now.

What to know about Jose Gutierrez and his past charges

Gutierrez reportedly did not remember the crash and told officials that he had not consumed alcohol or marijuana over the past week. One officer reportedly n noticed that his eyes were ‘bloodshot and watery’ later.

The driver then said that he had smoked his vape pen earlier in the day as he suffered from seizures, the outlet reported. Officers recovered a marijuana vape pen from his pockets. Investigators initially believed he was under the influence of marijuana when the crash took place.

As per blood tests, he had trace amounts of cannabinoids or the remnants of marijuana in his system following the crash. Reportedly, there was also some fentanyl in his system though officials could not rule out this was legally given to him in the hospital.

“We believe he was not impaired by alcohol or drugs and therefore we believe on all the evidence to date, including a very descriptive video, that his actions were intentional, which gives rise to a charge of murder,” the Clark County District Attorney said, as per 8 News Now.

Gutierrez was initially facing four counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm. However, this was later updated to two counts of open murder, one count of attempted murder, and battery with the use of a deadly weapon.

Among the two people who died was Adilene Duran Rincon, 20, who was three months pregnant, as per the report. She had dated Gutierrez for two years. The other person who died was Edward Garcia, 38, as per the report. The car was reportedly registered to Rincon's mother.

Gutierrez had been cited for speeding on October 3. The incident took place at northwest valley near Lone Mountain Road and El Capitan Way, the local media report further noted. He was cited for doing 52 mph in a 35-mph zone.

He had also been arrested in April when a woman called 911 saying Gutierrez had hit her. He had also reportedly threatened the responding officer, saying “I’ll [expletive] shoot you” and “I’ll kill you.” For this, he originally faced a felony charge. However, he pleaded no contest to a lesser misdemeanor charge. The judge had told him to attend eight hours of impulse control counseling which he completed in September, as per reports.

Gutierrez was driving an Infiniti, Las Vegas police shared. He was reportedly speeding towards the intersection while vehicles were waiting at Cheyenne Avenue, when the light was red.

Upon crashing with several cars, one spun around after it caught fire, and landed in the intersection. He was reportedly speeding in ‘nearly a straight line’ and accelerated rapidly from 9mph within five seconds.